

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - The United States has announced a new security assistance package worth $325 million to help meet Ukraine's security and defense needs.



The package includes key capabilities such as Bradley infantry fighting vehicles; Stryker armored personnel carriers; artillery rounds; Stinger anti-aircraft systems; Javelin anti-armor systems; ammunition to U.S.-provided HIMARS; and more than 22 million rounds of small-arms ammunition to strengthen Ukraine's forces on the battlefield and to help Ukraine retake its sovereign territory.



The package also contains additional munition for Ukraine's air defenses to help protect the Ukrainian people.



As per a Pentagon fact sheet, the capabilities in this package include additional munitions for National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS); Stinger anti-aircraft systems; Additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS); 155mm and 105mm artillery rounds; 15 Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles; 10 Stryker Armored Personnel Carriers; Javelin anti-armor systems; Tube-Launched, Optically-Tracked, Wire-Guided (TOW) missiles; AT-4 anti-armor systems; 22 million rounds of small arms ammunition and grenades; Demolition munitions for obstacle clearing; Tactical secure communications support equipment; and Spare parts and other field equipment.



This is the 40th drawdown of equipment from Department of Defense inventories using presidential drawdown authorities for Ukraine.



The United States is partnering with more than 50 nations to lead efforts in support of Ukraine's self-defense against Russian aggression.



Meanwhile, six civilians were killed in overnight Russian attacks on Ukraine's key Black Sea port of Odesa and Donetsk.



