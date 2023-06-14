4basebio Plc - Result of AGM
London, June 14
14 June 2023
Annual General Meeting 2023 ("AGM")
4basebio Plc (AIM: 4BB), an innovation driven biotechnology company enabling and accelerating development of advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs) through its high performant synthetic DNA products and non-viral, cell targeting nucleic acid delivery platform announces that all of the resolutions proposed at its Annual General Meeting held earlier today were duly passed.
The Company also wishes to again draw attention to the investor meeting being held on 16 June 2023, through the Investor Meet Company platform at 10.00am. Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and register interest here:
https://www.investormeetcompany.com/register-investor
Notes to Editors
About 4basebio
4basebio (AIM: 4BB) is an innovation driven life biotechnology company focussed on accelerating the development of advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs) through its high performant synthetic DNA products and non-viral, cell targeting nucleic acid delivery platform. The Company' objective is to become a market leader in the manufacture and supply of high quality synthetic DNA products for research, therapeutic and pharmacological use as well as development of target specific non-viral vectors for the efficient delivery of payloads in patients. The company is offering GMP compliant DNA starting materials suitable for use in AAV viral vector production as well as mRNA vaccine and therapeutics production.