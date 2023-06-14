Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 14.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Gelegenheit? Was Sie schon immer über Nugen Medical wissen wollten…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CWA4 | ISIN: GB00BMCLYF79 | Ticker-Symbol: 88Q
Xetra
14.06.23
11:11 Uhr
6,750 Euro
+0,100
+1,50 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
4BASEBIO PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
4BASEBIO PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
14.06.2023 | 13:54
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

4basebio Plc - Result of AGM

4basebio Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, June 14

14 June 2023

4basebio PLC
("4basebio" or the "Company")
Annual General Meeting 2023 ("AGM")

4basebio Plc (AIM: 4BB), an innovation driven biotechnology company enabling and accelerating development of advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs) through its high performant synthetic DNA products and non-viral, cell targeting nucleic acid delivery platform announces that all of the resolutions proposed at its Annual General Meeting held earlier today were duly passed.

The Company also wishes to again draw attention to the investor meeting being held on 16 June 2023, through the Investor Meet Company platform at 10.00am. Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and register interest here:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/register-investor

For further enquiries, please contact:

4basebio PLC +44 (0)12 2396 7943

Heikki Lanckriet

Nominated Adviser +44 (0)20 7213 0880

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP

Jo Tuner / Sandy Jamieson

Broker +44 (0)20 7220 0500

finnCap Ltd

Geoff Nash/Richard Chambers/Charlotte Sutcliffe

Lionsgate Communications (Media Enquiries) +44 (0)77 91892509
Jonathan Charles

Notes to Editors

About 4basebio

4basebio (AIM: 4BB) is an innovation driven life biotechnology company focussed on accelerating the development of advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs) through its high performant synthetic DNA products and non-viral, cell targeting nucleic acid delivery platform. The Company' objective is to become a market leader in the manufacture and supply of high quality synthetic DNA products for research, therapeutic and pharmacological use as well as development of target specific non-viral vectors for the efficient delivery of payloads in patients. The company is offering GMP compliant DNA starting materials suitable for use in AAV viral vector production as well as mRNA vaccine and therapeutics production.

Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.