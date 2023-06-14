Single Use Support Further Expands Into US Market

Single Use Support, leading provider of fluid management and freeze-thaw logistic solutions for the biopharmaceutical industry, is excited to announce its further expansion into the United States market

KUFSTEIN, Austria, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The company has experienced significant growth in recent years with its two production sites in Europe, a local sales team in the USA and distribution partners in Asia and South America. The increased expansion into the US market is a natural next step for Single Use Support as it looks to expand its global footprint and better serve its customers in whole North America.

The company's strengthened expansion into the US market will be led by its new demo facility, scheduled to open in Q4 2023 in the area of Boston, MA. The new facility will further expand the company's US-based team, focusing on additional customer service and automation resources to ensure the best possible support for its customers.

Better Support For The Biopharmaceutical Industry

The company's expansion into the US market will allow to better support the rapidly growing biopharmaceutical industry in the country. The US is the world's largest market for biopharmaceuticals, accounting for more than a third of the global market1. Single Use Support's innovative solutions, which are designed to improve efficiency and reduce costs in biopharmaceutical substance manufacturing, are well-suited to meet the needs of this dynamic market.

"We are thrilled to be expanding our operations further into the United States," said Thomas Wurm, CEO of Single Use Support GmbH. "The US is a critical market for the biopharmaceutical industry, and we see that our innovative solutions are very well-received by companies looking to improve their manufacturing processes. We look forward to building even stronger relationships with our customers in the US and helping them further to achieve their goals."

Single Use Support offers a range of innovative solutions for the biopharmaceutical industry, including its patented RoSS® Shell for single-use bags, which is designed to reduce the risk of product loss and increase process efficiency during cold chain handling. The company also offers a range of other products and services, including fill-filtration platforms, freeze-thaw systems, single-use bags and single-use assemblies, all of which are designed to improve the efficiency and productivity of biopharmaceutical manufacturing.

1 "Market Share of top 10 national pharmaceutical markets worldwide in 2021" published by Statista in 2021. Accessible at: https://www.statista.com/statistics/245473/market-share-of-the-leading-10-global-pharmaceutical-markets/

Contact:

Michael Eder

m.eder@susupport.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/012f79a3-8af0-4105-923a-4a21d50770b7