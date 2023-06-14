Eden Grow Systems: Ngu Morcho Appointed Director and Strategic Advisor for African Markets

Eden Grow Systems Launches Africa Initiative

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2023 / Eden Grow Systems, LLC (EGS), a leading vertical farming company, has announced the appointment of Ngu H. Morcho as Advisory Director and Strategic Advisor for Southern and Western African markets. With this strategic move, EGS aims to expand its reach into the public, charity, and nonprofit sectors of Nigeria and Cameroon initially, providing sustainable food and energy independence to communities in these countries.

Morcho is uniquely suited to define and build a roadmap for EGS's bold vision to become Africa's fastest-growing and most impactful agriculture technology (AgriTech) network by 2030. The Africa strategy will focus on economic empowerment, operational excellence, resilient scalability with minimal resource requirements, sustainability, and positive social and environmental impacts. EGS is a carbon-neutral aeroponic indoor farming solution that will empower African communities to become self-sufficient and create healthy nutrition and prosperity.

Ngu H. Morcho is an accomplished business leader with over 20 years of global senior management, building successful companies in Houston, Texas, Africa, and other emerging markets. He brings knowledge and expertise in impact finance, market strategy, operational excellence, and capacity building, which will be invaluable to EGS as it expands into the African market.

"We are excited to welcome Ngu H. Morcho as an Advisory Director. He is a resident of Houston, Texas, and a veteran of the Houston Life Science Technology Venture community. I have experience working with Ngu to commercialize technologies out of U.S.-based institutions," said Leo Womack, Executive Chairman of Eden Grow Systems. "His extensive experience over the past decade as an Ashoka Fellow and working in senior executive roles within multinational organizations across the African continent, combined with service as senior leadership with U.S.-based nonprofits, will be instrumental in helping us achieve our goal of becoming Africa's most valuable AgriTech network company."

Morcho said, "I am thrilled to join Eden Grow Systems as a Director. My passion for leveraging technology to develop ecosystems to unlock economic empowerment and create positive social impact for underserved communities aligns with the company's commitment to sustainable food and energy independence, a critical aspect in the fight against global food insecurity. I look forward to working with the team to create a roadmap for EGS to build Africa's most valuable agriculture technology network company by 2030."

This appointment is a significant step for EGS in expanding its reach into the African market, and it reaffirms the company's commitment to creating sustainable solutions that address global food insecurity.

Eden Grow Systems is a farming technology company focused on closed-system ecological design. The company's dedication is to evolution and implementing the best practices in farming technology solutions and ease-of-use techniques to give families and communities the ability to be self-sufficient in food production. We have designed and developed a sustainable Indoor Grow Tower using NASA technology that is available for Pre-Order on our website. https://edengrowsystems.com/

