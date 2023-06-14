Eyedog.US Announces Their Most Feature-Rich Product Update is Available

New, modern UI theme makes directions easier to follow

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2023 / Eyedog.US is proud to share the most feature-rich update within the Eyedog Digital Wayfinding platform. We excitedly offer a new, modern UI theme, designed to add value to end users engaging with Eyedog Photo Landmark Navigation. All changes are aimed at optimizing the patient experience on the campuses we work with, making the photo directions easier to use along the patient journey.





Designed with the Healthcare Industry in mind, Eyedog Photo Landmark Navigation uses photographs of key points along the path to deliver clear indoor pedestrian directions that match the user's surroundings. This scientifically proven technology, paired with expert implementation and adoption services, promises better, faster, and more affordable wayfinding tailored to a health system's unique needs.

"The team at Eyedog.US is excited about this latest product update. This release brings a new native app look and feel to Eyedog's cloud-based platform," said Kay Via, Eyedog.US's VP of Operations & Sales. "Every design change made in Eyedog is carefully evaluated to maximize the patient experience."

New Features:

Modern UI Theme: Eyedog Classic can be updated to Eyedog Modern, which promotes brand colors beyond the brand logo, and improves the readability factor of the simple text directions and alerts.

Header Expands and Collapses: The Modern theme includes a new sticky header that expands and collapses as navigation begins. Tapping the header area expands all options again.

Custom Arrow Styles: Branded directional arrows match the health system's brand guidelines with adjustable arrow background opacity.

Floor numbers on photos: For additional wayfinding guidance, floor numbers appear on all photos along a pathway.

New Wayfinding Icons: A new customizable elevator icon design provides clear instructions on what button to press inside the elevator.

Progress Bar and time estimate: A new progress bar shows the user the total estimated time and the progress in the journey to their destination.

Approaching your destination alert: Users will see an alert when they are near their destination.

Where do you want to go next?: After reaching your destination, users can choose the next common destination they may need or want. In addition to the 'Reverse Route,' a patient may see common destination suggestions depending on their current destination.

About Eyedog.US

Eyedog offers the world's leading indoor and campus-based pedestrian wayfinding solution. Using photo landmark navigation technologies, we offer a human-centered wayfinding approach that promises to reduce the stress and anxiety associated with navigating a complex campus. Learn more about our services at www.eyedog.us, @EyedogUS.

