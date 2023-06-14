EQ Inc.: EQ Signs Multi-Year Engagement with Leading Canadian Media Company

EQ will unify data, execute media and integrate measurement tools across hundreds of brands and multiple channels

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2023 / EQ Inc. (TSXV:EQ) ("EQ Works" or the "Company"), a leader in geospatial data and artificial intelligence ("AI") driven software and solutions is proud to announce a multi-year engagement with one of Canada's leading publishers. This engagement will utilize EQ's proprietary data assets and its AI driven media platform to provide marketers and advertisers with best-in-class data, audience creation, media and measurement tools that drive results. EQ was chosen ahead of multiple other firms because of its abundance of first party data, its data science approach to media and its ability to implement and service solutions that are understood, effective and actionable.

"This type of partnership validates our ability to drive results for our clients." said Mark Ditkofsky, Chief Operating Officer of EQ Works. "Working with one of Canada's leading publishers to assist in audience creation, targeted media and attribution enables us to leverage our solutions across multiple verticals at both local and national levels."

By combining client first party data with EQ's proprietary data collection and AI driven solutions, the companies will provide analysts, marketers, and advertisers with some of the most powerful analytics, targeting and measurement tools available. EQ has been building its proprietary data platform for close to a decade its ability to combine different data sets and utilize AI to uncover actionable insights continues to drive industry leading results.

"We are always thrilled when our solutions can complement the work being done by one of Canada's leading organizations." said Geoffrey Rotstein, President and CEO of EQ Works. "Our team works extremely hard to understand and invest in data and AI solutions that make our clients better, and this is another example of those investments paying off."

About EQ Works

EQ Works (www.eqworks.com) enables businesses to understand, predict, and influence customer behaviour. Using unique data sets, advanced analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence, EQ Works creates actionable intelligence for businesses to attract, retain, and grow the customers that matter most. The Company's proprietary SaaS platform mines insights from movement and geospatial data, enabling businesses to close the loop between digital and real-world consumer actions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations and are subject to known and unknown uncertainties and risks, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by such forward-looking statements. EQ Inc. is under no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein should material facts change due to new information, future events or otherwise.

