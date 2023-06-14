The Visionary Musician Introduces Adaptogenic Mushroom and Hemp-Infused Gummies to Love Yer Brain's Product Lineup, Increasing Access to Clarity and Calm-Inducing Properties

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 14, 2023) - Wayne Coyne, frontman of iconic Grammy Award-winning psychedelic rock band The Flaming Lips, today announced plans to bring his creative lifestyle brand, Love Yer Brain, nationwide with the addition of new adaptogenic mushroom and hemp-derived THC-infused products. The two new SKUs will launch June 22, 2023, during the breakthrough Psychedelic Science 2023 conference in Denver, CO, where the band is headlining a benefit concert in support of the non-profit research organization Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS), and in partnership with Good Trip Studios and AEG. The celebration will continue with an after-party at Meow Wolf Denver.

Joining Love Yer Brain's existing lineup of strain-specific live-resin THC gummies, new varieties Rest and Focus will combine hemp-derived cannabinoids with adaptogenic mushroom ingredients for targeted effects. Focus combines 10mg hemp-derived THC, 10mg hemp-derived CBG and 200mg lion's mane mushroom in a subtly sweet and tangy blood-orange gummy to help promote a sense of renewed focus and energy, while Rest, available in a bold blackberry flavor, is formulated with 10mg hemp-derived THC, 10mg hemp-derived CBN and 200mg reishi mushroom to help promote soothing effects. The new SKUs are the first Love Yer Brain edibles to be available for purchase online, nationwide, where allowed by state regulations, furthering Coyne's mission to spread awareness about, and increase access to, the power of plant medicines and psychedelics to unlock creativity and help heal the body, mind and soul.

"Keeping perspective, being happy, being energetic, and being creative - that's all tied to being healthy. The goal of Love Yer Brain has always been to share the power of plant medicines with as many people as possible," said Coyne. "Sharing the happiness, creativity and energy psychedelics offer throughout my life by way of music, to now launching Love Yer Brain's new gummies at an event that supports the development of life-changing psychedelic medicines is a bit surreal. I'm ecstatic for people across almost every state to now be able to share this moment with me and experience the benefits of these powerful, plant-based tools."

"Love Yer Brain was born to provide consumers an elevated and inspired experience in their everyday lives," said Evan Eneman, CEO and co-founder of Love Yer Brain. "Incorporating high-quality adaptogenic mushrooms alongside hemp unlocks another level of beneficial properties in our newest gummies and further demonstrates the value natural elements can bring to a person's life, especially when combined in a meaningful and holistic way. We're confident Love Yer Brain's Focus and Rest will deliver on experience and meet the desires of consumers nationwide where permissible."

The launch of Focus and Rest also coincides with The Flaming Lips' tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of their critically acclaimed and Grammy Award-winning album Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots, and activations at future tour stops will be announced. Consumers nationwide can purchase the new gummies beginning June 22, 2023 at https://loveyerbrain.com/.

ABOUT LOVE YER BRAIN

Take a trip inside the brain of The Flaming Lips frontman, Wayne Coyne, with Love Yer Brain - a lifestyle brand immersed in creative culture harnessing the power of cannabis and psychedelics. Focused on unlocking creativity, Love Yer Brain (named after the song of the same name from 1987's OH MY GAWD) was created to use cannabis and other plant-based tools in a powerful and positive way...to help people. Initially crafted and debuted in Wayne's native Oklahoma, Love Yer Brain edibles represent the highest quality and consistency available. For more information, please visit https://loveyerbrain.com/ and follow along on Instagram.

Media Contact

Love Yer Brain

Juliet Fairbrother

juliet@fiorello.co

Company Contact

Love Yer Brain

Evan Eneman

evan@loveyerbrain.com

