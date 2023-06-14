DevvStream now has access to the world's most extensive carbon credit market

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 14, 2023) - DevvStream Holdings Inc. (NEO: DESG) (OTCQB: DSTRF) (FSE: CQ0) ("DevvStream" or the "Company"), a leading carbon credit investment firm specializing in technology solutions, today announced its formal acceptance onto CBL, a global spot exchange for transacting energy and environmental commodity products such as carbon, renewable energy, water, and digital natural gas. CBL is part of Xpansiv, a global market infrastructure for registering, managing, trading, settling, retiring, analyzing, and reporting data-driven environmental commodities.

Acceptance to the CBL also enables DevvStream to use Xpansiv's Environmental Management Account (EMA) platform, a powerful portfolio management system that enables users to manage carbon credits and renewable energy certificates (RECs) positions across Verra, the American Carbon Registry (ACR) and 11 other leading registries, from a single interface. The EMA platform enables participants to administer their environmental portfolios in real-time in response to rules changes, access accounts across multiple entities, and potentially manage hundreds of portfolio positions.





"DevvStream is proud to have been accepted as a participant on CBL, which includes some of the most recognizable names in the industry," said Sunny Trinh, CEO of DevvStream. "CBL is the largest, and most efficient spot markets for environmental commodities, providing the Company with a clear path to the open market via a trusted, world-class platform. Onboarding with Xpansiv demonstrates DevvStream's ongoing commitment to operational excellence as we continue to execute on our overarching business plan."

About DevvStream

DevvStream is a technology-based ESG company that advances the development and monetization of environmental assets, with an initial focus on carbon markets. DevvStream works with governments and corporations worldwide to achieve their sustainability goals through the implementation of curated green technology projects that generate renewable energy, improve energy efficiencies, eliminate or reduce emissions, and sequester carbon directly from the air. DevvStream also helps these organizations meet their net zero goals by providing them access to high-quality carbon credits. For more information, please visit www.devvstream.com.

