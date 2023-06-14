Encinitas, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 14, 2023) - Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KPRX) announced its President & CEO, Brian Strem, Ph.D., will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

The Healthcare Virtual Conference hosted by Maxim Group

June 20, 2023 from 10:00 to 10:30 am EDT

Dr. Strem will provide a brief overview followed by a 20-to-25-minute live Q&A

Investors are invited to view the presentation here (https://m-vest.com/events/healthcare-06202023)

Life Science Investor Forum

June 22, 2023 from 2:00 to 2:30 pm EDT

Dr. Strem will present a detailed 25-minute overview followed by a 5-minute live Q&A

Investors are invited to view the presentation here (https://bit.ly/3OhWy3N )

The webcast presentations will be available live and on-demand following the event from the Investor Relations section of Kiora's website (https://ir.kiorapharma.com).

About Kiora Pharmaceuticals

Kiora Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing and commercializing products for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases. KIO-301 is being developed for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa. It is a molecular photoswitch that has the potential to restore vision in patients with inherited and/or age-related retinal degeneration. KIO-101 is being developed for the treatment of the Ocular Presentation of Rheumatoid Arthritis (OPRA). It is a next-generation, non-steroidal, immuno-modulatory and small molecule inhibitor of Dihydroorotate Dehydrogenase (DHODH) with what Kiora believes is best-in-class picomolar potency and a validated immune modulating mechanism (blocks T cell proliferation and proinflammatory cytokine release) designed to overcome the off-target side effects and safety issues associated with commercially available DHODH inhibitors. In addition, Kiora is developing KIO-201, a chemically cross-linked form of the natural polymer hyaluronic acid, designed to accelerate corneal wound healing.

In addition to news releases and SEC filings, we expect to post information on our website, www.kiorapharma.com, and social media accounts that could be relevant to investors.

