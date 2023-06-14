Virtune AB (Publ): Virtune Enters The German Market With Euro Denominated Admission Of Its Crypto Index ETP

First listing outside the Nordics



Stockholm / Stuttgart, 14 June 2023 - Virtune AB, a fully regulated Swedish Crypto ETP ("Exchange Traded Product") issuer which made its mark for introducing the first ever crypto index ETP in the Nordics, is pleased to announce it is entering the German crypto ETN market with the admission of its EUR denominated Crypto Index ETP.

As a registered financial institution under the Swedish FSA, Virtune has proved it is committed to compliance and financial security with its crypto issuance program. The company's Base Prospectus was approved by the Swedish FSA on 5 April 2023. Virtune's ultimate objective is to provide seamless access to cryptocurrencies for both institutional and retail investors through innovative financial instruments, proven and tested in the European markets as ETP wrappers.

The admission in Germany represents Virtune's first expansion outside the Swedish market. By entering the largest economy in Europe, Virtune strategically positions itself to capture the tremendous growth potential offered by another European maturing regulatory landscape where Germany has been at the forefront of many crypto milestones. The move aligns with Virtune's ambitious expansion plans and showcases its determination to serve a wider range of assertive investors. The admission of the ETP is scheduled for Thursday 15 June 2023 on Boerse Stuttgart.

Christopher Kock, CEO of Virtune said "We are thrilled to bring our EUR denominated Crypto Index ETP to the German market, with this expansion, we aim to empower German investors with efficient access to the cryptocurrencies recognised by the Nasdaq Crypto Index while ensuring the highest level of regulatory compliance and security. This milestone highlights our commitment to pioneering new opportunities and enhancing our global presence."

Lang & Schwarz, a well known financial advisory trading firm will represent Virtune as the liquidity specialist for the ETP on Boerse Stuttgart, ensuring that German retail investors can also conveniently access the ETP through the Lang & Schwarz trading platform.

Key Information about the Product:

Exposure to 75% of the crypto market

Up to 10 leading cryptocurrencies (Eligibility requires inclusion in the Nasdaq Crypto Index)

Allocation based on market capitalisation with a 40% cap for increased diversification

100% physically backed

Monthly rebalancing

1.95% annual Management fee

Virtune Crypto Top 10 Index ETP EUR:

Trading currency: EUR

First day of trading: Thursday 15th of June

Ticker: VIR10EUR

ISIN: SE0020052215

WKN: A3G5Y8

Kuerzel: V10

German name: Virtune AB O.E. 23(unl.) Crypto Index

Exchanges: Nasdaq Stockholm, Börse Stuttgart

{##END###}

For further questions, please contact:

Christopher Kock, CEO & member of the Board of Directors

Mobile: +46 70 073 45 64

Email: christopher@virtune.com

www.virtune.com

About Virtune AB (Publ)

Virtune with its headquarters in Stockholm, is a fully regulated Swedish digital asset manager and issuer of crypto exchange traded products on regulated European exchanges.With regulatory compliance, strategic collaborations with industry leaders and our skilled team, we provide investors on a global scale with access to innovative and sophisticated investment products that are aligned with the changing landscape of the global crypto market.