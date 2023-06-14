emotion3D, a leading company for camera-based in-cabin analysis software, Chuhang Tech, a visionary startup developing radar technologies for AD and ADAS applications and SAT, an innovative startup specialized in sleep onset prediction have entered into a collaboration for the development of a multi-sensor in-cabin analysis system.

Drowsiness detection is a critical aspect of road safety, as fatigue-related accidents account for 10-20% of crashes and near-crashes according to the Mobility Transport department of the European Commission. Drowsiness is a highly complex state to analyse, therefore, multiple sensors and solutions complementary to each other can be applied to get more accurate results. With the aim of creating the new standard of automotive drowsiness detection, emotion3D, Chuhang Tech and SAT have started their joint work.

Within this collaboration, the companies will develop a multi-sensing solution for drowsiness detection. emotion3D's human analysis software stack CABIN EYE derives valuable information on the driver from camera images while the radar solutions of Chuhang Tech analyses the driver's vital signs. These two sensing modalities combined with the sleep onset prediction algorithms of SAT will accurately identify signs of drowsiness in real-time. As a result, the system shall become the benchmark for the next generation of in-cabin monitoring systems, setting a new standard in the industry.

In addition to drowsiness detection, this solution will bring a wide range of additional features required by Euro NCAP such as distraction warnings with the help of emotion3D's CABIN EYE software and child presence detection enabled by Chuhang Tech's mmWave radar technology. Moreover, numerous user experience features can be realized such as personalization, intuitive interaction and much more.

"We are working towards Vision Zero within all our projects and partnerships and we are happy to have made a step forward in drowsiness detection together with SAT and Chuhang Tech." says Florian Seitner, CEO of emotion3D.

Similarly, Riccardo Groppo, CEO and Co-Founder of SAT, expressed his thoughts on the partnership by stating "We are glad to combine our sleep onset prediction algorithm with a non-intrusive sensing technology for vital signs. This is the way forward for automotive drowsiness detection."

Wogong Zhang, the CTO and Co-Founder of Chuhang Tech mentioned "We believe that our joint solution, combining radar technology with advanced imaging algorithms, will be a game-changer in drowsiness detection and child presence detection, making our roads safer for everyone. In the meantime, it provides a perfect multi-sensor fusion for smart in-cabin applications."

emotion3D, SAT, and Chuhang Tech are committed to the joint development and successful implementation of this advanced solution. By pooling their resources and expertise, the three companies aim to drive innovation and set new benchmarks in automotive safety, improving the lives of drivers, passengers, and pedestrians.

A first solution will be showcased at IAA Mobility in Munich starting September 5th 2023.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230614396453/en/

Contacts:

For more information, please contact:

Benedikt Spannocchi

Head of Business Development, emotion3D

benedikt.spannocchi@emotion3d.ai