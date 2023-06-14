Planet adds acquiring to its existing payments gateway and currency conversion (DCC) services.

Builds on Planet's strong presence as a leading provider of payments services for North American financial institutions.

Brings full-stack payments to the hospitality, F&B and retail verticals, so businesses can boost their revenues, all through one single fully integrated connection.

Planet, a global technology leader providing integrated software and payment services, has today announced the launch of its full stack connected commerce proposition in the US and Canada in support of its strong growth ambitions across the continent.

The company is already well-established in North America as a leading provider of payments gateway and in-person and online currency conversion (DCC) services to financial partners, including banks and acquirers.

The move introduces Planet's unique connected commerce offering to businesses in the US and Canadian hospitality, F&B and retail verticals, allowing them to significantly enhance the experience for their guests and customers, whilst also boosting revenues.

Planet's full-stack payments solution combines acquiring and processing, currency conversion, digital wallets, tokenisation and in-store and online payments, all through one cost-efficient partnership. This includes integrations to key F&B POS, PMS and Retail POS providers, including Oracle (Opera, Opera Cloud and Simphony).

Guests and shoppers will enjoy being able to pay the way they want to pay thanks to an extensive selection of payment methods which includes leading digital wallets. International customers can also choose to pay in their own currency, which delivers them added convenience and helps generate additional revenue for merchants.

Discussing the announcement, Colin Close, Head of Global Business Development at Planet, said: "We already have a strong established base in the US and Canada, where we continue to work with financial partners to provide payments gateway and currency conversion services.

"We're excited to build on this to provide a full range of integrated connected commerce payments products and services to hotels, restaurants, F&B outlets and retailers.

"Our offering brings together acquiring, processing, currency conversion, digital wallets, tokenisation, and in-store and online payments and reporting, through one seamless connection, allowing our customers to deliver an amazing experience for their guests and shoppers which helps them grow their revenue."

The platform is fully PCI compliant and meets the highest data security standards, providing real-time payment information, reporting and analysis on customer spending, helping to reduce the admin burden for staff.

Planet will be exhibiting at HITEC Toronto 2023, June 26-29 at Metro Toronto Convention Centre. Why not come and meet the team at booth #2135 and find out more.

