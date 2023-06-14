Velos IoT is delighted to announce the launch of its latest connectivity solution Connect LPWA, which offers one of the largest Low Power Wide Area coverage solutions in the market-aimed at resellers, enterprises, and OEMs who are currently on 2G and 3G networks and want energy-efficient devices deployed worldwide with reduced cost and maximised battery life.

As a result of Mobile Network Operators launching 5G services, many are having to reuse spectrum currently allocated to 2G and 3G networks. Companies need to plan and find alternative replacements for these networks as early as possible to minimise the impact on their business. So, it is not a question of if but when to deploy LPWA technology for IoT connectivity.

Velos IoT's Connect LPWA solution offers connectivity on the two most popular LPWA technologies NB-IoT and CAT-M1. NB-IoT connectivity is currently available on 47 networks in 35 countries, with LTE-M (CAT-M1) it's 77 networks in 42 countries, and the list is constantly growing. Both options support low-power features like PSM (Power Saving Mode) and eDRX (extended Discontinuous Reception); users can allocate dynamic and fixed IPs and connect securely through custom APNs, all of which are managed on the Nomad Connectivity Management Platform with a single invoice.

The Connect LPWA solution will help to maximise the lifetime of devices with efficient battery management on an IoT network technology designed for the future.

Graham Hart-Ives, VP of Sales at Velos IoT, said:

"IoT users are facing a real issue with the decommissioning of 2G and 3G networks around the globe. Velos IoT truly believes that our newly launched connectivity options will enable customers with no choice but to replace devices with a long-term, cost-effective alternative."

About Velos IoT

Sustainable, Secure and Scalable Managed IoT Connectivity

Formerly JT IoT, now a combined global business with Velos IoT, Top Connect and NextM2M. Velos IoT is a leading IoT connectivity solutions provider with over ten years of best industry knowledge and strong financial stability. We provide resilient global IoT connectivity with over 600 networks managed through a world-class connectivity management platform to over 17m cellular devices worldwide. Whether you are a growing business or a global enterprise, we have a fully scalable business model that can be adapted to your specific business needs.

