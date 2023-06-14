Astronergy signs cooperation agreement with TÜV Rheinland for its 'Zero-carbon Factory'

Within the framework of cooperation, it will be possible to establish industry standards for zero-carbon factories and best practices for carbon neutrality.

MUNICH, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Astronergy, a global manufacturer of photovoltaic modules, has signed a cooperation agreement with TÜV Rheinland for its "Zero-carbon Factory". The agreement ceremony took place during Intersolar Europe, at booth A1.250 where the company is located.

With a strong climate commitment, the company will arrive at the world's leading exhibition for the solar industry with key announcements in the process of decarbonizing the industry.

In the framework of the cooperation between the two parties, it will be possible to establish industry standards for zero-carbon factories and best practices for carbon neutrality.

The photovoltaic industry is revolutionizing the way we knew energy as we knew it only a couple of years ago. According to the EU Market Outlook for Solar Power 2022-2026, last year was the year that solar power showed its true potential for the first time in the EU, driven by record energy prices and geopolitical tensions that greatly improved its business case. And it is with this in mind that Astronergy has continued to grow its operations in the Old Continent.

But the company has sought not only accelerated growth but sustainable growth. Committed to decarbonization, by 2023, three of Astronergy's factories will pass zero carbon factory certification. In addition, the company plans to complete the upgrading and certification of eight zero-carbon factories by 2030.

In addition, Astronergy Yancheng Manufacturing Base (Yangchang base) will achieve certification by the end of the first half of this year and become the world's first TÜV Rheinland-certified zero-carbon factory, which includes factory planning and design, construction, production services, systems, management systems and processes.

Along the way, TÜV Rheinland will help Astronergy discover where it needs to improve in zero-carbon factory certification and guide the company to improve the weak links in the gap analysis, to promote the existing factory to meet the standard requirements of zero-carbon certification, to help the client successfully pass zero carbon certification.

These actions follow Astronergy's mission to create a sustainable, net-zero carbon world through solar energy, supporting global climate goals.

With "zero carbon factories", the company will follow the path of comprehensive zero carbon performance through technical measures such as energy conservation, emission reduction and carbon removal during the production and manufacturing process.

