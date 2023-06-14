Lingoda GmbH: Lingoda Teams Up With Brand Ambassador Jo Franco to Host Inspiring Journaling Event

The language-themed online event hosted by Jo Club and Lingoda will take place on Sunday, June 25 at 12 p.m. EDT

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2023 / Lingoda, the leading online language learning platform, is thrilled to announce its collaboration with renowned travel influencer, polyglot, Netflix show host and brand ambassador Jo Franco for an exciting and transformative journaling event titled "Learn Languages & Design a Multilingual Life." This unique partnership aims to inspire learners worldwide to enhance their language learning journey through the power of reflective writing.

Jo Franco, known for her passion for exploration and learning, has captivated audiences around the globe with her infectious energy and genuine love for languages. As an experienced language learner and an advocate for personal growth, Jo embodies the values that Lingoda stands for, making her and JoClub, Franco's journaling company, the perfect partner for this empowering event.

The journaling event titled "Learn Languages & Design a Multilingual Life" hosted by Jo Franco & Lingoda will take place on Sunday, June 25 from 12-1:30 p.m. EDT via Zoom and will be open and free of charge to language enthusiasts worldwide. The event aims to foster a sense of self-awareness and motivation among language learners by incorporating the practice of journaling into their language learning routine. Participants will receive expert tips on how to keep growing their multilingual brains, have the chance to meet global language learners, and journal in their target languages.

During the event, Jo Franco will provide practical tips and strategies for incorporating language learning routines into daily life, and will use journaling as a tool to unlock new ways of thinking. With her vast experience in traveling and learning languages from different cultures, Jo and her co-host Philippa Wentzel, Lingoda's Curriculum Team, will inspire participants to explore diverse perspectives and express their thoughts and emotions in the language they are learning. They will highlight the benefits of journaling as a creative outlet, a tool for self-reflection, and a means to build vocabulary and language fluency.

"We are delighted to partner with Jo Franco, whose passion for languages and personal growth aligns perfectly with Lingoda's mission to empower learners worldwide," says Philippa Wentzel, Curriculum Team Lead at Lingoda. "By co-hosting this journaling event, we aim to inspire our students and language enthusiasts to unlock their full potential through self-reflection and meaningful language practice."

Jo Franco expressed her excitement about the collaboration, stating, "Language learning is a journey that goes beyond words and grammar. It's about embracing new cultures, fostering personal growth, and connecting with others and to yourself. I am thrilled to partner with Lingoda and share the power of journaling in this exciting event specifically for language learners. Together, we'll unlock our linguistic potential and build bridges in the world."

As a pioneer in online language education, Lingoda has always been committed to providing innovative and engaging learning experiences. This collaboration with Jo Franco reflects their ongoing dedication to empower language learners with valuable tools and resources that go beyond traditional language learning methods. By integrating innovative approaches such as journaling, Lingoda strives to make language learning more engaging, interactive, and rewarding for learners of all levels.

Language enthusiasts worldwide are invited to join the "Learn Languages & Design a Multilingual Life" journaling event by registering on JoClub's website. Registration will be open for everyone from June 2nd to June 24th. Spaces are limited to 500 attendees, so early registration is encouraged.

The event promises to be an enriching experience, offering participants the chance to unlock new insights and achieve personal growth through the art of journaling. All event participants will be offered an exclusive discount code for Lingoda group classes.

For more information about Lingoda and their partnership with Jo Franco, please visit https://joclub.world/design-a-multilingual-life/.

ABOUT LINGODA

Lingoda is one of the top online language schools. Founded in Berlin, Germany, in 2013, we provide convenient and accessible online language courses in German, English, Business English, French and Spanish to over 100,000 students worldwide. With almost 550,000 classes available per year and accessible 24/7, our mission is to build bridges around the world through language learning. Visit Lingoda.com to learn more.

