Earthling Security: Earthling Completes StateRAMP Assessment, Supports Paperless in Achieving StateRAMP Moderate Authorization

RESTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2023 / Earthling Security, LLC is proud to announce that they have partnered with the Paperless Innovations team and provided them with a full FedRAMP Third Party Assessment Organization (3PAO) assessment for their Actus offering in Amazon Web Services. As a result, the StateRAMP PMO has authorized the Paperless Innovations Actus SaaS product and they have been added to the StateRAMP Authorized Product Lists list here: https://stateramp.org/product-list/.

Earthling

Earthling Logo

Authorized products satisfy all requirements and have a government sponsor. To ensure ongoing security compliance and risk mitigation, all authorized products also comply with continuous monitoring requirements to maintain a verified security status.

Earthling Security conducted a full initial moderate impact FedRAMP assessment of 325 controls for the Actus system. The Actus product successfully passed their audit and was subsequently awarded an ATO by their initial agency as well as by the StateRAMP PMO.

"We are fortunate to have the Paperless Innovation team as an assessment customer of ours. The team is extremely knowledgeable and their assessment was one of the smoothest I've ever been a part of," said Mase Izadjoo, Earthling Security's CISO.

Paperless Innovations President Mike Tocci announced, "We are pleased that all 50 states can now automate their simplified acquisition processes for immediate compliance within the StateRAMP Risk Management Framework required for operational and information security."

About StateRAMP

StateRAMP represents the shared interests of state and local governments, third-party assessment organizations, and service providers with IaaS, SaaS, and PaaS solutions. We believe in the values of transparency, standardization, and community. As an advocate for strong but fair cybersecurity standards, StateRAMP works to bring together service providers, policymakers, industry experts, and government officials to drive the future of cybersecurity. Our members lead, manage, and work in various disciplines across the United States and are all committed to making the digital landscape a safer, more secure place.

StateRAMP is built on the National Institute of Standards and Technology Special Publication 800-53 Rev. 4 framework, modeled in part after FedRAMP, and based on a "complete once, use many" concept that saves time and reduces costs for both service providers and governments. Like FedRAMP, StateRAMP relies on FedRAMP Authorized 3PAOs to conduct assessments.

About Paperless Innovations

Paperless Innovations, Inc. is a small U.S.-based business responsible for the sales, marketing, and service of Actus?-a fully paperless procurement management solution for government and commercial use. Paperless Innovations is the de facto leader in P-Card automations for the government. Their deep domain knowledge is built on decades of reconciliation and oversight of federal procurement programs. Their cloud-based procurement oversight and audit assurance solutions are in use by the public sector as well as commercial clients in the Fortune 500.

About Earthling Security

Earthling Security, LLC. is a strategic, end-to-end Cloud Computing, IT Security and Secure DevSecOps solutions company. Earthling has also been accredited as a StateRAMP and FedRAMP Third Party Assessment Organization (3PAO) since both programs initially started. Additionally, Earthling provides automated and managed compliance solutions for various compliance standards in Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform. Earthling's focus is to provide automated, tailored and strategic business solutions to support and optimize the business mission of our valued clients.

For more information about us, please visit Earthling's website: www.earthlingsecurity.com

Sales Representatives: joshua.marpet@earthlingsecurity.com and mase@earthlingsecurity.com

Partnerships and Service Inquiries: Yusuf Ahmed at yaa@earthlingsecurity.com

Contact Information

Michael McPherson

EVP Business Process Development

michael.mcpherson@earthlingsecurity.com

5512080081

SOURCE: Earthling Security, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/760963/Earthling-Completes-StateRAMP-Assessment-Supports-Paperless-in-Achieving-StateRAMP-Moderate-Authorization