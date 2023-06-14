Zinc Agency Partners With the Global Club Networks of Century Golf Partners

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2023 / Zinc Agency partners with the Palmer Advantage and the Global Club Networks, owned and operated by Century Golf Partners, to become the exclusive Sports and Entertainment Experience partner. The three core Global Club Networks include Palmer Advantage®, GOLFvantage® and WORLDvantage®. Now, members of each Network Program can take advantage of a dedicated service that provides turnkey customized solutions to attend any major sports and entertainment event in the world.

Zinc Agency has over 25 years of experience creating memorable experiences and executing full-service hospitality packages for the most discerning individuals and corporate clients across every industry. With Zinc, every aspect of the program is handled including hotels, tickets, ground transportation and any special enhancements from athlete appearances to private parties and celebrity chef experiences. "Century Golf Partners has an incredible reputation in the golf industry and we are thrilled to be the exclusive Sports and Entertainment Experience provider for members of Palmer Advantage, GOLFvantage and WORLDvantage," says Gary Rosenberg, Chief Revenue Officer at Zinc Agency.

In addition to major event hospitality packages, Zinc Agency leverages professional talent to curate customized private experiences with chefs, speakers, musicians, illusionists and other entertainers. "We are always looking to add value and expand the benefits for members of our Network Programs. Zinc Agency is the right partner to power the Experiences platform for each of our networks, and we are excited to provide this benefit to our members," says George Gdovin, Managing Director of the Global Club Networks.

About Century Golf Partners and Network Programs:

Introduced in 2010, Palmer Advantage and the global club network programs were designed by Century Golf Partners to enrich the lives of the respective Members both for leisure and business purposes. The networks provide Members with unique access to a proprietary portfolio of private clubs, courses, and premier golfing destinations in North America and abroad. The member benefits extend beyond golf and into the lives of Members with concierge services, expansive travel, entertainment, and other lifestyle benefits and services. Founded in 2005, Century Golf Partners is an investment and management company created for the purpose of acquiring and managing private clubs, resorts and public golf courses. Century Golf Partners is comprised of the most experienced golf and club management team in the world. For more information, go to www.palmeradvantage.com.

About Zinc Agency:

Zinc is an agency focused on curating creative, one-of-a-kind experiences that leverage the power of talent in sports, music, fashion, the culinary world, theater, and any of life's other passions. Zinc's approach is to always deliver a truly memorable experience that allows our clients to build and strengthen relationships with their customers. Zinc works hard to conceptualize unique themes, whether attached to a specific personality or aligned with a major event. From there, Zinc ensures all the details are flawlessly executed with a turnkey approach to event management, both in-person and virtually. For more information, go to www.zincagency.com.

