JAN-PRO of the Capital District: JAN-PRO Franchise Development in the Capital District Welcomes New Owners

The region's premier provider of commercial cleaning franchises has recently welcomed new owners, signaling an exciting new chapter in its history, and a testament to the proven business model, commitment to excellence as well as the strength and resilience of the brand.

ALBANY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2023 / JAN-PRO Cleaning & Disinfecting is the largest commercial cleaning franchise in the country with over 10,000 small business owners, consisting of independently owned unit franchisees that perform cleaning and disinfecting services for their customers.

As the premier provider of JAN-PRO Cleaning & Disinfecting business licenses in the Capital District, JAN-PRO Franchise Development in the Capital District will continue to focus on the three key pillars that drive business success:

Selling JAN-PRO Cleaning & Disinfecting franchises to Certified Business Owners in an allocated protected territory. Providing business-level support, including coaching, certification in brand standards, administrative support - including billing and collection services - to JAN-PRO Cleaning & Disinfecting Certified Business Owners they acquire. Providing Sales & Marketing services in support of client acquisition for commercial cleaning services on behalf of JAN-PRO Cleaning & Disinfecting Certified Business Owners.

Steve and Libby Rentz, the new owners of JAN-PRO Franchise Development Capital District, are assuming ownership of the business as they continue to expand the legacy that has been built over the last 17 years.

"We have a passion for exceptional customer service, believe in the importance of teamwork, and believe in the value of the brand," said Steve Rentz.

As a husband-and-wife team, Steve and Libby value the legacy that JAN-PRO Franchise Development in the Capital District has established within the Albany community for the JAN-PRO Cleaning & Disinfecting brand. Many JAN-PRO Cleaning & Disinfecting independent franchises are owned and operated by local to Albany families, and the Rentzes are committed to continue cultivating the brand's growth by providing independent franchise business opportunities for commercial cleaning services to the Capital District region.

"JAN-PRO Cleaning & Disinfecting in the Capital District has a strong team and a great network of independent franchisees providing commercial cleaning services to a varied customer base," added Rentz. "We look forward to continuing the legacy that has been built and the opportunity to grow and provide the support to independent business owners who provide JAN-PRO Cleaning & Disinfecting commercial cleaning services in the Capital District."

With many businesses and employees continuing to transition back into offices, there is an ongoing need for commercial cleaning services to help provide safe and healthy work environments, and JAN-PRO Cleaning & Disinfecting certified franchisees are perfectly positioned to provide these services.

In addition, JAN-PRO Cleaning & Disinfecting has been ranked as #1 Commercial Cleaning Franchise in 2023 for 15 years in a row by Entrepreneur Magazine and that is a testament to the business model and the quality of services independent franchise owners provide.

JAN-PRO Cleaning & Disinfecting has an unbeatable technology available to help clean and disinfect businesses and facilities of all kinds. When the need for additional disinfecting arises, the JAN-PRO Cleaning & Disinfecting Enviroshield® system provides an additional level of protection. The system utilizes an electrostatic sprayer that charges the disinfectant as it exits the sprayer. This produces a wrap-around effect, providing superior coverage on surfaces including high-touch areas, such as door handles, light switches, and elevator buttons.

"Employees and customers will want to know how their local businesses and leaders are keeping them safe," said Gary Bauer, president of JAN-PRO Systems International. "It will also be crucial for business owners and their employees to be able to explain how they are creating a safe and clean environment. We hope that they will consider utilizing the experts at JAN-PRO Cleaning & Disinfecting."

For more information about JAN-PRO Cleaning & Disinfecting, please visit: jan-pro.com/capitaldistrict/

About Jan-Pro Cleaning & Disinfecting

Founded in 1991, Jan-Pro Cleaning & Disinfecting is the largest commercial cleaning franchise in the country with over 8,000 small business owners. The commercial cleaning brand culture is built on trust, reliability, and excellence in cleaning. Jan-Pro Cleaning & Disinfecting requires its franchise owners to complete extensive training and certification on Jan-Pro Cleaning & Disinfecting brand standards, the latest technologies, Jan-Pro Cleaning & Disinfecting branded programs, and the latest cleaning techniques and a checklist of services. The combination of proprietary processes like the EnviroShield® disinfecting process - the same cleaning process used to disinfect hospital operating rooms - an extensive cleaning regimen each visit, and ongoing training keep the Jan-Pro Cleaning & Disinfecting brand the leader in commercial cleaning. For more information, please visit jan-pro.com

JAN-PRO Cleaning & Disinfecting is a brand under JAN-PRO Systems International. The JAN-PRO System consists of three tiers. The first tier consists of JAN-PRO Cleaning & Disinfecting franchisees that perform cleaning and disinfecting services for their customers. The second tier consists of JAN-PRO Franchise Development sub-franchisors that sell JAN-PRO Cleaning & Disinfecting franchises and provide outsourced business support and coaching to its franchisees. JAN-PRO Systems International is the third tier. They develop systems and provide brand governance, leadership, and guidance to help promote and develop the JAN-PRO Franchise Development and JAN-PRO Cleaning & Disinfecting brands, respectively.

