Vertigo Media Group: Knicks Legend John Starks and Yankees Champion Jim Leyritz Are Playing at the Bridge Golf Outing to Raise Funds for New Yorkers Struggling With Mental Illness

NY Knicks legend John Starks and NY Yankees champion Jim Leyritz are trading in their basketballs and baseballs for golf balls in support of The Bridge, a New York-based non-profit with a mission to change lives by offering help, hope, and opportunity to the most vulnerable New Yorkers. The Bridge provides comprehensive evidence-based rehabilitative services, including mental health and substance abuse treatment, housing, healthcare, and creative arts therapies.

The Bridge Golf Outing is sponsored by Dynamic Air Conditioning Co., longtime advocates of The Bridge's efforts to help New Yorkers who struggle with mental health and/or substance abuse and homelessness. According to Damien Antonoff, President of Dynamic AC, "Never before in all our years in business have we seen such a mental health crisis in our community. The Bridge helps over 4,000 New Yorkers every year, but many more are in critical need. We are thrilled to have celebrity athletes like John Starks and Jim Leyritz step up to the plate-or tee in this case-to help raise awareness and funds for people living with mental illness."

Golf enthusiasts can bid in the event's auction to play in a foursome with Starks and Leyritz; other auction items include signed sports memorabilia and luxury vacations. The Bridge Golf Outing is an 18-hole best ball outing that starts with registration and breakfast at 9:30 am; shotgun tee-off at 11:00 am; dinner and cocktails at 4:00 pm with Presentations, Tournament Awards, and Silent Auction beginning at 6:00 pm through 8:00 pm. The Bridge Golf Outing is being played at the Engineers Country Club, 55 Glenwood Road, Roslyn, NY.

The Bridge Golf Outing is actively seeking Sponsors, Players, and Supporters to participate. All golf packages are available, as well as tickets for non-golfers. All proceeds from the event will benefit The Bridge non-profit. Information on event Sponsorships, auction, and tickets can be found at: Let's Par-tee: The Bridge Golf Outing or by contacting The Bridge directly at 212-663-3000 or info@thebridgeny.org.

