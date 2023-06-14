Carebox Healthcare Solutions, Inc.: National Scleroderma Foundation Joins Carebox Connect Network

Now patients, caregivers and healthcare professionals have an easy and effective way to search and match to scleroderma clinical trials.

DANVERS, MA and RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2023 / Carebox, a leading provider of clinical trial matching solutions, and the National Scleroderma Foundation - a 501(c)(3) charitable organization founded in 1998 to advance medical research, promote disease awareness, and provide support and education to people with scleroderma - today announced the launch of a Carebox Connect experience optimized for scleroderma clinical trials.









The new web application gives patients, caregivers and healthcare professionals an easy and effective way to search and match to scleroderma clinical trials.

Individuals can complete a short six-question questionnaire about their condition and then instantly see which clinical trials are potentially relevant for them. They can then get connected to a trial site for next steps.

The Carebox Connect trial database is synchronized daily with the ClinicalTrials.gov clinical trial data maintained by the National Library of Medicine (NLM) at the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Applying its human-supervised AI, Carebox converts the unstructured text in ClinicalTrials.gov that describes eligibility criteria for enrollment into a searchable index of clinical criteria for matching with patient characteristics.

For more advanced users, full search and filtering capabilities are available. Filters can be saved for future use. Furthermore, based on those saved filters, users can subscribe to receive Carebox Connect notifications in their email inbox whenever new trials open (or new sites open) in a defined distance radius from where they are located.

Access to the new web application is available from the National Scleroderma Foundation website.

"Participation in the Carebox Connect Network is core to our mission to advance medical research, promote disease awareness, and provide support and education to people with scleroderma, their families and support networks," said Mary J Wheatley, adding that "Carebox's questionnaire and matching technology quickly identifies which trials are potentially relevant for each person's circumstance."

"A key aspect of the Carebox Connect Network is its ability to create optimized experiences that align with specific needs of the patient populations served by each of our partners," Brian Weiss, Carebox CEO, said. "We are proud to be able to support the incredibly important work of the National Scleroderma Foundation and are committed to continuing to expand our network of partners to reach as many patients as possible."

About the National Scleroderma Foundation

A relentless force in finding a cure and improving the lives of people affected by scleroderma, the National Scleroderma Foundation advances medical research, promotes disease awareness, and provides support and education to people with scleroderma, their families and support networks. Supported by a network of thousands of individuals across the United States, the Foundation is the leading nonprofit funder of peer-reviewed research to discover the cause, understand the mechanisms, and overcome scleroderma forever. National Scleroderma Foundation has been recognized for its commitment to financial transparency and reporting with six consecutive years of four-star ratings by Charity Navigator, and a platinum seal of approval by Candid. For more information, visit scleroderma.org.

About Carebox

Carebox connects patients and physicians seeking treatment options with clinical trials. For patients and families, access to information about the newest and most advanced treatment options is obscured and frustrating to find. For pharma companies, clinical trial recruitment is the primary bottleneck in the $100B+ drug development market now being reshaped by precision medicine treatment specificity, new trial models, diversity requirements, and digital health consumer expectations. Carebox is at the forefront of addressing these challenges for patients and their families, as well as for the ecosystem of companies involved in sponsoring, running, and recruiting for clinical trials. For more information, visit careboxhealth.com.

About Carebox Connect

The Carebox Connect cloud platform digitizes Carebox's two decades of experience in navigating over one million patients seeking clinical trial options. It enables trial sponsors of all sizes to educate, engage, navigate, match, qualify, refer, and enroll patients in their clinical trials. Pharma trial sponsors, hospital research centers, and patient advocacy groups use Carebox Connect to present their clinical trial portfolios to the public, optimize trial recruitment, and enhance participant diversity in support of ongoing clinical research.

About The Carebox Connect Network

In addition to customer-branded Carebox Connect solutions for trials sponsors and sites, the Carebox Connect Network brings the power of the platform to patients, families, and caregivers via a rapidly growing network of tens of patient advocacy groups and physician associations. Carebox runs co-branded and branded web applications and/or clinical trial navigation services on behalf of its Carebox Connect Network partners.

