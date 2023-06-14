Wild Energy Inc: Wild Energy and MYSites Forge Exciting New Partnership in the Outdoor Recreation Industry

SARASOTA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2023 / Wild Energy, a leading provider of advanced energy and water sub-metering solutions, and MYSites, a leading, innovative booking system and property management system for RV parks, resorts and campgrounds, announce their strategic partnership aimed at enhancing energy management solutions for the outdoor recreation industry.

The partnership aims to improve the overall guest experience and simplify the billing and booking process for campground and park owners. By incorporating Wild Energy's smart metering solutions into MYSites' infrastructure, campground and park owners can now track guests' energy usage while using the MYSites app.

"We are thrilled to partner with MYSites in our mission to provide sustainable energy solutions for outdoor enthusiasts," said Mike Sorensen, President of Wild Energy. "Together, we can make a significant impact on the outdoor recreation industry by offering convenient and innovative solutions to campground and RV park owners. This partnership is a testament to our shared commitment to doing just that."

"MYSites Reservation System is committed to researching and implementing innovative solutions for our partners," said Brian McGuinn, Director of Business Development at MYSites. "Wild Energy's product saves time and allows staff members to focus on providing the best guest experience possible."

About Wild Energy

Wild Energy was born out of a necessity to solve the problem of rising costs of energy and water resources while addressing the need for utility conservation. It's innovating new energy monitoring and control solutions for the recreational vehicle industry, campgrounds, marinas, industrial, condo associations and more. For more information, visit www.wildenergyco.com.

About MYSites

MYSites is a leader in the outdoor recreation industry. The company's system is designed by outdoor enthusiasts for outdoor enthusiasts. MYSites reservation system is specifically tailored for RV parks, resorts and campgrounds. For more information, visit www.mysites.com.

