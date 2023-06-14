Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 14.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Gelegenheit? Was Sie schon immer über Nugen Medical wissen wollten…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
14.06.2023 | 15:02
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Wild Energy Inc: Wild Energy and MYSites Forge Exciting New Partnership in the Outdoor Recreation Industry

SARASOTA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2023 / Wild Energy, a leading provider of advanced energy and water sub-metering solutions, and MYSites, a leading, innovative booking system and property management system for RV parks, resorts and campgrounds, announce their strategic partnership aimed at enhancing energy management solutions for the outdoor recreation industry.

The partnership aims to improve the overall guest experience and simplify the billing and booking process for campground and park owners. By incorporating Wild Energy's smart metering solutions into MYSites' infrastructure, campground and park owners can now track guests' energy usage while using the MYSites app.

"We are thrilled to partner with MYSites in our mission to provide sustainable energy solutions for outdoor enthusiasts," said Mike Sorensen, President of Wild Energy. "Together, we can make a significant impact on the outdoor recreation industry by offering convenient and innovative solutions to campground and RV park owners. This partnership is a testament to our shared commitment to doing just that."

"MYSites Reservation System is committed to researching and implementing innovative solutions for our partners," said Brian McGuinn, Director of Business Development at MYSites. "Wild Energy's product saves time and allows staff members to focus on providing the best guest experience possible."

For More Information:
Mike Sorensen
President and CEO
833-563-6300
mike@wildenergyco.com

About Wild Energy

Wild Energy was born out of a necessity to solve the problem of rising costs of energy and water resources while addressing the need for utility conservation. It's innovating new energy monitoring and control solutions for the recreational vehicle industry, campgrounds, marinas, industrial, condo associations and more. For more information, visit www.wildenergyco.com.

About MYSites

MYSites is a leader in the outdoor recreation industry. The company's system is designed by outdoor enthusiasts for outdoor enthusiasts. MYSites reservation system is specifically tailored for RV parks, resorts and campgrounds. For more information, visit www.mysites.com.

Contact Information

Mike Sorensen
President
mike@wildenergyco.com
(833) 563-6300

SOURCE: Wild Energy

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/761205/Wild-Energy-and-MYSites-Forge-Exciting-New-Partnership-in-the-Outdoor-Recreation-Industry

Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.