OGadget Tech: HiLaser Revolutionizes Laser Engraving With HiLaser Z6: The Ultimate 20W Dual-Laser Engraver

HONG KONG / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2023 / HiLaser, a trailblazer in laser engraving technology, is proud to unveil the HiLaser Z6, a game-changing dual-laser engraver with an extraordinary 20W power output. This groundbreaking device sets a new benchmark in the industry, offering unparalleled performance and versatility that surpasses existing engraving machines. HiLaser Z6 is available now: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/hilaser/hilaser-z6-20w-1064nm-5w-455nm-dual-laser-engraver

The HiLaser Z6 boasts an array of features designed to meet the diverse needs of its users. With an engraving speed of 15,000mm/s and a precision of 0.001mm, it ensures fast and accurate results, enabling users to complete projects efficiently.

With its formidable 20W 1064nm laser, the HiLaser Z6 is a force to be reckoned with. This high-power laser enables users to achieve remarkable engraving depth and precision, surpassing the capabilities of conventional engraving machines. What sets the HiLaser Z6 apart is its ability to even cut through metal materials, making it a true powerhouse in the world of laser engraving.

"The 20W power output of the HiLaser Z6 sets it miles ahead of other machines on the market," says John Brown, the head engineer at HiLaser. "The immense power enables users to effortlessly engrave and even cut through a wide range of materials, including metals like stainless steel, aluminum, and copper. This level of capability opens up exciting new possibilities for artists, craftsmen, and industrial applications."

The HiLaser Z6's ability to cut through metals brings a new level of versatility and expands the horizons of laser engraving enthusiasts. Whether creating intricate designs on wood, etching personalized patterns on glass, or cutting out precise shapes from metal, the HiLaser Z6 empowers users to bring their visions to life with breathtaking precision and craftsmanship.

In addition to its exceptional power, the HiLaser Z6 incorporates advanced features that elevate the engraving experience. With a remarkable engraving speed of 10,000mm/s, users can complete projects quickly without compromising quality. The ultra-high precision level of 0.001mm ensures that every detail is captured with stunning accuracy, delivering professional-grade results.

"The HiLaser Z6 offers advanced functionalities like Aerial Engraving and Rotary Engraving," explains the head engineer at HiLaser. "With Aerial Engraving, the machine can engrave on surfaces while in motion, allowing for dynamic designs. The Rotary Engraving feature enables engraving on cylindrical objects.

"These capabilities provide users with more creative options and expand the range of engraving possibilities."

Furthermore, the HiLaser Z6 is designed with user convenience in mind. Its compact and portable form factor allows easy integration into any workspace, whether a dedicated studio or a home workshop. The intuitive interface and user-friendly controls make operation effortless, enabling both seasoned professionals and beginners to achieve remarkable results.

To learn more about the HiLaser Z6 and support the Kickstarter campaign, please visit the project page at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/hilaser/hilaser-z6-20w-1064nm-5w-455nm-dual-laser-engraver

