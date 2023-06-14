Cybersixgill Unveils Generative AI, Setting a New Standard in Cyber Threat Intelligence

Company Introduces Cybersixgill IQ, Building on Its AI Origins and Leveraging Its Unmatched Deep, Dark Web Data and Intelligence

Key Takeaways:

Cybersixgill IQ is unique in that it draws from the company's vast intelligence data lake and the deepest, broadest intelligence data sets available - including deep, dark web sources.

Harnessing state-of-the-art generative AI technologies, Cybersixgill IQ makes cyber threat intelligence (CTI) accessible to organizations at any security maturity level and addresses a multitude of user personas and cybersecurity challenges.

Cybersixgill IQ generative AI provides a brand new CTI customer experience with streamlined, actionable insights that facilitate faster response times to cyber attacks, empowering security teams to focus on critical tasks and improve efficiencies.

Cybersixgill IQ is immediately available for new and existing customers. More information is available here.

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2023 / Cybersixgill, the global cyber threat intelligence data provider, announced today Cybersixgill IQ , its new generative AI, representing a significant breakthrough in cyber threat intelligence (CTI). Drawing from the company's unmatched, deep, dark web data and intelligence, as well as Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) and organizations' unique attack surface context, the solution stands out from other generative AI cybersecurity offerings and builds on Cybersixgill's origins firmly rooted in AI.

Cybersixgill IQ leverages state-of-the-art generative AI technologies to serve a broad range of user personas and address an extensive set of business use cases, such as closing the skills gap, improving efficiencies with limited resources, and democratizing CTI for organizations of all sizes and security maturity levels.

Further, while other generative AI solutions in the market rely on simple integrations with ChatGPT, Cybersixgill IQ leverages AI across its capabilities, enhancing every step of the intelligence process. The solution simplifies access to CTI, making it easier to answer complex intelligence-related questions with readily available, actionable insights.

With its new generative AI, Cybersixgill is redefining the CTI landscape, providing unprecedented access and insights within the industry.

"Generative AI can be a force multiplier, helping organizations derive value from threat intelligence. With Cybersixgill IQ, threat analysts and security professionals can now ask critical questions and get immediate, detailed answers, which can accelerate the value of CTI toward proactive investigations and understanding CVEs, exploits, IOCs and TTPs," said Jon Oltsik, Distinguished Analyst and Fellow with Enterprise Strategy Group and the founder of the firm's cybersecurity service. "Failed threat intelligence programs are often the result of threat research outputs that are irrelevant to the organization. With generative AI capabilities such as Cybersixgill IQ, organizations can tailor threat intelligence and generate curated reports customized for the various constituents consuming them, including CISOs, SOC engineers, business managers, and everything in between."

Cybersixgill IQ: Transforming Threat Intelligence

Cybersixgill's generative AI intelligently responds to customer inquiries with data and insights that match the challenges and use cases specific to their organization. As a result, the solution can deliver a range of outputs, from high-level threat summaries for C-level executives to vulnerability exposure analyses for managed service providers to comprehensive forensic incident reports for detection and response teams.

"AI is only as good as the data that feeds it. In cybersecurity, real value and direction in AI come from access to the broadest, deepest data lake of underground threat intelligence, which we provide," said Gabi Reish, Chief Product Officer for Cybersixgill. "Delivering valuable and impactful AI solutions is in our company's DNA, as we've been building AI-driven products for years.

"This new era of advanced AI allows us to make cyber threat intelligence more accessible, useful, and usable, and empowers junior analysts to close the skills gap with their senior peers exponentially faster," he continued. "Additionally, it enables all organizations and users to get value from CTI, regardless of their level of adoption or understanding, allowing everyone to reap the benefits of automated intelligence customized to their needs."

Cybersixgill IQ is an end-to-end solution that seamlessly integrates into customers' existing CTI workflows, supplementing and enhancing the company's deep, dark web threat intelligence through its intuitive portal or API. In addition, the generative AI tool transforms access to threat intelligence and the insights it provides in three key ways:

Intel analysis - democratizes CTI. Turns tactical, raw intelligence, previously only accessible to experienced CTI analysts, into more easily understood, context- and insight-rich summaries usable and actionable for every cybersecurity professional. For example, the solution summarizes and auto-distills insights about victims of initial access broker markets and ransomware sites.

- democratizes CTI. Turns tactical, raw intelligence, previously only accessible to experienced CTI analysts, into more easily understood, context- and insight-rich summaries usable and actionable for every cybersecurity professional. For example, the solution summarizes and auto-distills insights about victims of initial access broker markets and ransomware sites. Intel generation - delivers finished intelligence in a matter of seconds. Uses AI to automatically and dynamically generate on-the-fly refined, finished intelligence customized to each organization's industry, geography, user persona, and business needs. For example, users can ask Cybersixgill IQ to generate a report about ransomware attacks in 2023 targeting North American retailers.

- delivers finished intelligence in a matter of seconds. Uses AI to automatically and dynamically generate on-the-fly refined, finished intelligence customized to each organization's industry, geography, user persona, and business needs. For example, users can ask Cybersixgill IQ to generate a report about ransomware attacks in 2023 targeting North American retailers. Intel experience - transforms how users interact with CTI. Cybersixgill IQ's insights are delivered through a threat intelligence chatbot, a context-specific assistant, or across the Cybersixgill portal. An example is that users can ask the chatbot to analyze a CVE's likelihood of exploitation based on Cybersixgill's proprietary vulnerability intelligence. In essence, the solution enables users to shift their focus and energy from learning how to use the system to answering critical intelligence questions, reducing the time and effort needed to maximize value.

More information about Cybersixgill IQ is available at https://cybersixgill.com/products/iq

About Cybersixgill

Cybersixgill continuously collects and exposes the earliest indications of risk by threat actors moments after they surface on the clear, deep, and dark web. The company's vast intelligence data lake, derived from millions of underground sources, is processed, correlated, and enriched using automation and advanced AI. Cybersixgill captures, processes and alerts teams to emerging threats, TTPs, IOCs and their exposure to risk based on each organization's complete attack surface and internal context. Its expert intelligence and insights, available through a range of seamlessly integrated options, enable customers to pre-empt threats before they materialize into attacks. The company serves and partners with global enterprises, financial institutions, MSSPs, and government and law enforcement agencies. For more information, visit https://www.cybersixgill.com / and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn. To schedule a demo, please visit https://cybersixgill.com/book-a-demo.

