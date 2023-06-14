Lumu Integrates with SentinelOne to Deliver Comprehensive Network Detection and Response

Move will enable proficient cybersecurity operations for today's growing threats

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 14 2023 / Lumu, the creators of the Continuous Compromise Assessment cybersecurity model that empowers organizations to measure compromise in real-time, today announced its integration with SentinelOne (S:NYSE), a leading autonomous security platform, that will provide organizations with the ability to continuously monitor their network for adversarial activity and gain broader visibility into assets impacted by cyberattacks. Lumu and SentinelOne's solutions will work together to provide powerful protection against malicious activity discovered in the network.

"Our Continuous Compromise Assessment model provides real-time monitoring to detect malicious activity across the entire network. When an attack is discovered, it's reported to the customer with detailed context to show when an attack took place, who was impacted and which indicator of compromise (IoC) is associated with the incident," said Ricardo Villadiego, Founder and CEO of Lumu. "When combined with SentinelOne, Lumu extracts rich network metadata for evaluation and real-time decision-making. This provides augmented network security and remediation against active threats, and it allows organizations to obtain additional value from their existing tools ."

The solution works by collecting metadata from various sources, including SentinelOne, and is then fed into Lumu's Illumination process where data is analyzed for malicious association. If an attack is discovered, Lumu measures the compromise level, does a complete analysis of the IoC, and feeds the incident details to SentinelOne to automatically block the connection in real time.

Benefits of the integration include:

Continuous, real-time monitoring of the entire network

Rich incident context with details surrounding the attack type and asset level visibility to identify the impact

Instant attack response, closing the attacker's window of opportunity

"SentinelOne is excited to team with Lumu to deliver market-leading solutions that allow our joint customers to enhance their security posture," said Akhil Kapoor, Vice President of Technology Partnerships and Business Development, SentinelOne. "Together, we can provide deep insights into security data across the enterprise and automated network detection and response, empowering security teams to prevent threats, reduce risk and protect their business from tomorrow's threats today."

To learn more about the Lumu-SentinelOne integration and the value it can deliver, please visit www.lumu.io.

About Lumu

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Lumu is a cybersecurity company focused on helping enterprise organizations illuminate threats and isolate confirmed instances of compromise. Applying principles of Continuous Compromise Assessment, Lumu has built a powerful closed-loop, self-learning solution that helps security teams accelerate compromise detection, gain real-time visibility across their infrastructure, and close the breach detection gap from months to minutes. Learn more about how Lumu illuminates network blindspots at www.lumu.io.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne is the leader in autonomous cybersecurity. SentinelOne's Singularity Platform detects, prevents, and responds to cyber attacks at machine speed, empowering organizations to secure endpoints, cloud workloads, containers, identities, and mobile and network-connected devices with speed, accuracy and simplicity. Over 10,000 customers, including Fortune 10, Fortune 500, and Global 2000 companies, as well as prominent governments, trust SentinelOne to secure the future today. To learn more, visit www.sentinelone.com

