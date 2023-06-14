Subversive ETFs: Members Of Congress Are Constantly Trading Stocks, How Can Investors Take Advantage? These ETFs May Be The Key

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2023 / The U.S. is the only democracy in the world where members of Congress are allowed to buy and sell stocks while in office. They only need to report their trades. Given their knowledge of active geopolitics and ability to make policy, congressional members may be able to make smarter trades than members of the public.

For investors that wish to use this information to their advantage, Subversive ETFs offers both the Unusual Whales Democratic ETF (BATS: NANC) and the Unusual Whales Republican ETF (BATS: KRUZ). Each ETF makes the same investments as its respective members of Congress using data obtained from the STOCK Act, which requires the disclosure of trades by Congress.

