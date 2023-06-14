Dryden, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 14, 2023) - Dryden Gold Corp. ("Dryden Gold or the Company") is pleased to announce two important additions to it management team and Board of Directors. Maura Kolb M.Sc. P.Geo, assumed the position of President of the Company starting April 15, 2023. Ms. Kolb will also act as the Company's Qualified Person and will lead all exploration efforts. The Company has also strengthened its Board with the addition of Janet Lee-Sheriff as Independent Director. Dryden Gold is a privately held company with extensive property holdings in the Dryden District of Northwest Ontario. The Company's largest shareholders are Alamos Gold and Eric Sprott.

Trey Wasser, Dryden Gold CEO, commented, "Dryden Gold has now consolidated 100% of a large strategic property package in the under-explored Dryden District (See Figure 1). Dryden Gold's property hosts historic mines and high-grade gold mineralization. Historic drilling includes hole KW-11-26, drilled by Manitou Gold in 2011, which assayed 3497 g/t Au over 8.5 meters (See Figure 2)."

"We are now pleased to have Maura and Janet join the Dryden Gold team as we work towards our public listing later this year. Maura's experience and knowledge of the Ontario Greenbelts makes her the ideal leader for this exciting new company. I have worked with Janet over the years and know that her expertise with the indigenous communities and her management skills will be an important contributor to Dryden Gold's success."

MAURA KOLB

Maura Kolb is a professional geologist with 15 years' experience in mining and exploration. Maura's most recent role before joining Dryden Gold was Director of Exploration for Treasury Metals. Prior to Treasury Metals, Maura spent eight years in the Red Lake Camp with Goldcorp, Newmont, Evaluation and Battle North leading geology and exploration for mine sites and regional exploration. Maura also sits on the board of the Northwestern Ontario Chapter of Women in Mining. Maura has driven geological excellence in her teams through systematic exploration, implementation of industry best practices and interdisciplinary collaboration. She completed a Master of Science at Lakehead University where her research was focused on structural controls of gold mineralization. Throughout her career this background in structural geology has been a foundation for unlocking exploration potential in the complex geologic settings in Northwestern Ontario.

JANET LEE-SHERIFF

Janet Lee-Sheriff presently serves as a Director and President of Group 11 Technologies. Prior to co-founding Group 11, Ms. Sheriff served as CEO of Golden Predator Mining Corp. She also established and presently owns the Yukon Mint®, which created green gold coins with indigenous art to celebrate local communities. At Golden Predator she was responsible for creating, operating and trademarking the SRU® (the Secondary Recovery Unit) at the Company's bulk sample plant which replaced the smelter process. This technology is now being commercialized by Group 11. With a strong commitment to social responsibility and community engagement she has successfully negotiated and implemented socio-economic and exploration agreements with indigenous governments plus implemented numerous innovative programs, including the award-winning Elders in Residence Program which helps ensure community involvement in corporate projects. Ms. Lee-Sheriff is a graduate of Queen's University and a recipient of the Queen's Jubilee Commemorative Medal awarded for outstanding achievements by Canadians.





ABOUT DRYDEN GOLD CORP.

Dryden Gold Corp. is a privately held exploration company focused on high-grade gold mineralization. The Company has a strong management team and Board comprised of experienced individuals with a strong track record of building shareholder value through property acquisition, exploration success and through M&A. The Company controls 100% of a large land holding totaling 397 km2 or 39,733 hectares of greenstone belt in the Canadian Shield of Northwestern Ontario. (See Figure 1). Dryden Gold's strong portfolio ranges from historic gold mines to early-stage prospects. The property hosts high grade gold mineralization with several bonanza-grade intercepts. High grade intercepts at the Company's Kenwest Property include 3497 g/t Au over 8.5 meters (hole KW-11-26), 15.4 g/t over 6.1 meters (hole KW-10-13) from 2010 drilling and 26.9 g/t over 9 meters (KW-11-46) from 2011 drilling (See Figure 2). The property has excellent infrastructure with the Trans-Canada Highway running through the center of the property as well as Ontario Grid Power, rail, gas and proximity to the City of Dryden with its rich mining heritage.

QUALIFIED PERSON

The technical disclosure in this news release has been approved by Maura J. Kolb, M.Sc, P.Geo. a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

DISCLAIMER & FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, and by their very nature involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on currently available information, Dryden Gold Corp. provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Undue reliance should not be placed on "forward-looking statements."

CONTACT INFO

Trey Wasser, CEO

twasser@drydengold.com

940-368-8337

Maura Kolb, President

mjkolb@drydengold.com

807-632-2368

