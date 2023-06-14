Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 14, 2023) - Downsview Park invites the community to celebrate Canada's birthday with facepainting, live entertainment and a spectacular firework display.

The free event offers children a chance jump and bounce on inflatables. People of all ages can soak in the energy and sounds from performances by the Orchestra and the Sean Stanley Quartet.

The fun-packed all-ages event will also feature a market and food trucks and vendors.

Downsview Park also offers several trails, paths, gardens and play areas for all to enjoy, including four-legged family members at Dogsview Park for pups to run and play off-leash.

WHAT: Canada Day celebration

COST:FREE -Just register to let us know you're coming!

WHERE: Downsview Park, Festival Terrace (beside 35 Carl Hall Road)

WHEN: Saturday, July 1, 2023, 4:00p.m. - 10:30p.m.

Event schedule:

4:00 p.m. Event begins 4:15p.m. Sean Stanley Quartet (set 1) 5:15p.m. Sean Stanley Quartet (set 2) 6:30p.m. - 7:15p.m. Performance by The Orchestra (set 1) 7:45p.m. - 8:30p.m. Performance by The Orchestra (set 2) 9:05p.m. - 9:55p.m. Performance by The Orchestra (set 3) 9:55p.m O'Canada sung by The Orchestra followed by firework show 10:30 p.m. Event concludes

Very limited parking available on-site. Please consider using public transit or, if possible, walk to the event.

For updates, be sure to follow Downsview Park on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Downsview Park

Spanning 291 acres/118 hectares, Downsview Park is one of the largest urban parks in Toronto and sits atop one of the city's highest points of land. Since its official opening in 2012, it has become a dynamic urban green space with active and passive elements for the enjoyment of all visitors. Park features include a recently constructed commemorative walking trail and an off-leash dog park. Once complete, it will be home to a 10-acre farm that will be one of the largest in the country.

About Canada Lands Company

Canada Lands Company is a self-financing federal Crown corporation that specializes in real estate development and attractions management. Since 1995, Canada Lands has enriched Canadian communities and experiences by embracing the full potential of the properties it owns and operates. Canada Lands is a leader in attractions management with its operations of the CN Tower and Downsview Park in Toronto, the Old Port of Montréal and the Montréal Science Centre. Canada Lands Company strives to enhance economic, social and environmental value for Canadians. In addition to the attractions it manages, Canada Lands has 10 active real estate development projects across Canada and has delivered more than $1.2 billion in economic benefits to Canada since its inception. For more information, please visit www.clc-sic.ca.

-30-

Downsview Park is pleased to assist members of the media to coordinate interviews or photo/film shoots. The Park encourages journalists to make arrangements ahead of time by contacting Karen Vuong (kvuong@clc-sic.ca / 647-354-5128).

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/169766