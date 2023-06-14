Manufacturer and wholesaler of fishing tackle and bait has chosen the leading Manufacturing Cloud ERP with ELLA Digital to drive its digital transformation

Rootstock Software today announced that ELLA Digital, working in conjunction with Nash Tackle, selected Rootstock Cloud ERP to digitally transform this UK and European-based manufacturer's operations and to manage purchasing, inventory, production, and finance. Transitioning from an outdated legacy ERP to Rootstock's modern Cloud ERP will enable Nash Tackle to put in place a scalable infrastructure for continued global growth, heightened efficiency, and ongoing product innovation.

"We're proud to provide our Cloud ERP to a brand that's been at the center of fishing innovation for nearly 40 years," said David Stephans, CEO at Rootstock Software. "Nash Tackle has built an iconic brand and significant following in the angling world. With our Manufacturing Cloud ERP, they will have the support to continue developing new products and to scale for ongoing market expansion."

"Our industry is still very traditional in nature," said Lee Nash, Chief Executive Officer at Nash Tackle. "Thanks to the assistance of ELLA Digital, we're implementing a comprehensive digital transformation plan-which includes Salesforce Sales Cloud and Rootstock Cloud ERP. Our goal is to be an industry leader when it comes to leveraging cutting-edge technology to deliver a superior experience to our customers and employees."

Nash Tackle's legacy ERP was generating significant pain points, required lengthy manual inputs and didn't have the capability to provide real-time reporting to allow effective and efficient stock management. Based in the UK and Poland and serving customers in over 30 countries, the company also wanted to efficiently comply with regulatory issues in the countries in which it operates.

Nash Tackle plans to go live with Rootstock Cloud ERP in October of 2023. The company's decision to select Rootstock came at the recommendation of the company's trusted advisor, ELLA Digital. This digital transformation consultancy helps businesses fulfill their full potential through the use of technology.

"Our goal was to provide Nash Tackle with an integrated solution," said Andy Freeman, Chief Commercial Officer at ELLA Digital. "Our overall digital transformation program ensures that Nash Tackle will have a unified data model and a single view of its entire business."

Nash concluded, "With Salesforce and Rootstock Cloud ERP built on one platform, we knew our company's operations would be futureproofed for our growth ambitions."

