Digitalzone, the forefront leader in B2B demand generation solutions, is making waves at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity by being one of the first B2B demand gen companies with a key presence at the event, which has historically focused on B2C marketing. As part of the Marketing Leadership Summit hosted by Brand Innovators, Digitalzone will host a Private Roundtable featuring Eboni Ryan, Global Head of Marketing at Digitalzone, along with industry leaders from Fortune 500 companies, including Alo Yoga, The Washington Post, TBWA\Worldwide, PwC, H&R Block and United Airlines. The Private Roundtable will take place at La Plage Du Festival on Monday, June 19 at 11:30AM CEST.

The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity is home to the world's most prestigious advertising awards celebrating creativity, effectiveness and innovation in the global advertising, marketing and communication industries. Produced in cities around the world, Brand Innovators events provide marketers with continuing digital education and peer-to-peer networking across a variety of focus areas, such as industry best practices, case studies, and success stories, about how leading marketers are using new and emerging digital technologies, platforms, formats and channels to build loyalty and long-term relationships with their consumers. The Marketing Leadership Summit event will take place June 19-22 at La Plage Du Festival.

Attendees can meet Digitalzone during the event to explore their cutting-edge demand generation solutions. To contact Digitalzone about meeting at Cannes Lions, visit https://digitalzone.com/events/cannes-2023/

About Digitalzone

Digitalzone is a leading B2B marketing and demand gen company that specializes in creating demand for products and services through personalized and data-driven campaigns. Founded in 2013 with a global presence, Digitalzone leverages cutting-edge technology and proprietary tools to drive rapid growth for clients. As an independent publisher with complete in-house operations and delivery capabilities across its database containing over 105 million opt-in leads, the company has full control over the entire campaign process and a dedicated client team in place to ensure on-time delivery and overall success. Having delivered over 50,000 campaigns for some of the biggest companies worldwide, Digitalzone has a proven track record of driving growth for clients and continues to expand its footprint in the demand generation space. For more information, visit https://digitalzone.com.

