Charleston, West Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 14, 2023) - XAPP Design has announced a new expansion to its web design services for businesses in West Virginia and the USA. The agency combines customized designs with integrated marketing and SEO for a stronger online presence. The newly expanded service includes custom website design, e-commerce content creation, and SEO solutions alongside social media management. The agency places online stores and businesses in a position to achieve their growth goals through an all-in-one solution.

Combining an initial consultation with a website audit and competitive analysis, the latest version of the service is designed to help more USA based SMBs gain traction faster. The agency can optimize and promote businesses across a range of platforms and fields.

XAPP Design builds websites from the ground up, based on the unique needs of each client. In addition, custom websites are indexed on Google within 30 days and include built-in SEO. This helps companies to establish their online presence with greater authority and reach more customers through keyword-optimized content.

The service provides businesses with an integrated content management system that enables them to build relationships with customers and target their marketing campaigns and promotions more effectively. For e-commerce businesses and stores, a secure shopping cart feature can be added, with custom ordering and quote systems also available depending on the needs of the business.

In addition to website design, XAPP Design also offers a range of other services to help businesses grow and succeed online. These services include mobile app development, web development, search engine optimization, and online marketing services. The company provides businesses with a range of consulting options and business strategy sessions to help them achieve their goals through results-backed methods.

By working with an experienced marketing and web design agency, small and medium-sized businesses in the West Virginia and broader USA area are more likely to achieve prominent positions on Google and connect with a larger audience.

A spokesperson for the agency states: "If you want help figuring out what to do in order to grow your business using online marketing methods, call one of our sales reps today. We also do business consulting, IT consulting, custom programming, mobile apps, training, and a suite of other services to help your business. We serve clients nationwide."

