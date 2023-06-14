New report unpacks the importance of brand distinctiveness in marketing today

The report addresses the fundamental issue of brand attribution in marketing today and emphasises the significance of brand assets when it comes to driving recognition in a constantly shifting consumer landscape.

Ipsos tested five key brand assets logos, slogans, mascots, colour and product with over 26,000 respondents globally and awarded each a Gold, Silver or Bronze standard of distinctiveness. Only 15% of assets tested were found to be Gold standard, or truly distinctive (logo 19%, slogans 6%, mascots 16%, colour 4%, product 31%).

The goal of the report is to corroborate the belief that investing in distinctive brand behaviour, assets and experiences can drive recognition and attribution to increase the overall performance of any brand.

The multinational market research and consulting firm Ipsos and global branding agency Jones Knowles Ritchie (JKR) have launched a new report titled, "Be Distinctive. Everywhere." Bringing a combined 80 years of expertise in understanding, analysing and creating great brands, the report provides brand owners, strategists, and creatives alike with a better understanding of the importance of distinctiveness in marketing today.

"The first job of branding is to make sure your brand is recognised as uniquely and unmistakably you. Only then can brand awareness, image, consideration, preference, penetration, frequency and all conversion to purchase measures, flow. With only 15% of all brand assets tested in our report measuring as truly distinctive, it is not an exaggeration to say that the marketing industry is facing a crisis of identity. With more content and tech-enabled means of brands being distributed and targeted, there are more opportunities than ever to connect with audiences in exciting, dynamic and purchase-able ways. However, as the landscape continues to expand, we must ensure that brand assets are consistently and accurately being attributed to the correct brand to truly Be Distinctive Everywhere," said Lee Rolston, Chief Growth Officer, JKR.

The report was created in two parts and focuses on five key assets logos, slogans, mascots, colour and product. Ipsos conducted research with over 26,000 respondents across 25 countries, testing their perceptions of 5,046 assets from 523 brands in 33 different categories. Based on that data, they awarded each a Gold, Silver or Bronze standard. Gold standard assets are the most distinctive, they immediately brought the brand to mind and could be used in isolation, Silver standard assets needed further amplification and usage before they could be used in isolation and Bronze standard assets were unlikely to signify the brand when used in isolation.

The findings were startling: 65% of all brand assets tested were Bronze standard. Based on the 2022 Forrester Report Forecast, $4.7 trillion will be spent annually on marketing by 2025[1], that means companies are on course to waste the vast majority of that on branded assets that will likely go unnoticed.

"The research process showed us there are a significant number of brands that are not taking advantage of the opportunities that assets, of all types, can provide to help stand out in a crowded marketplace and drive distinctiveness," said Hazel Freeman, Global Head of Brand Health Tracking Communications Research at Ipsos. "Brands exist as expectations in people's minds, and those that shape and evolve these expectations most effectively get chosen more often. Assets are one of the most powerful tools brand owners can use to shape expectations of what the brand will look like and how it will show up along the consumer journey helping it get noticed, recognised and chosen. Strong assets can play a huge role in triggering those mental cues and ultimately contributing to brand success."

Once the data was collated, JKR provided expert commentary and opinion on what these discoveries mean for brand building today providing insight on logos to cover typography and wordmarks, analysing tone of voice and sonics when it comes to slogans, looking at mascots both IRL and virtually, including shapes and design systems when it comes to colour and incorporating services and experiences when looking at products.

The report ends with three key takeaways that readers can use on the path to distinctiveness.

"We felt it was important to get back to some of the fundamentals of branding for today's marketing landscape. The top funnel metrics of recognition and awareness are the most critical. Distinctive branding can transcend fashion, style, and geography. It's the deciding factor of whether a brand can harness icon status and become a legacy or fizzle out with others in the category. As the industry starts to rebalance investment back to brand building versus performance marketing, it is critical that we think of maximising a brand's distinctiveness at all touchpoints. Brand assets are the scaffolding around which all brand behaviour is built. They need to be considered strategically, as a sum greater than their parts, and in the context of the consumers experience to purchase," said Rolston.

In the end, it's all about having the right tool for the right job, and the right partner dedicated to making sure your brand isn't just effective, but distinctive everywhere.

The "Be Distinctive. Everywhere." report from Ipsos and JKR is now live: https://bedistinctive.jkrglobal.com/.

