The "US and Europe Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Design Market Outlook to 2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US and Europe printed circuit board (PCB) design market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 11% over the forecast period, i.e., 2023-2035. The market generated a revenue of around USD 2000 Million in the year 2022 and is likely to produce revenue worth of nearly USD 7000 Million by the end of 2035.

The market growth is primarily driven by an increase in the number of devices connected to the Internet of Things (IoT), and booming semiconductor production. IoT devices surpassed people in number by 2022, reaching a total of over 13 billion. Also, it is predicted that by 2025, North America will likely have close to 6 billion Internet of Things (IoT) connections.

Furthermore, the market is anticipated to rise as a result of increased sales of smart devices, an increase in the number of people using fitness bands and other wearables, and an increase in the need for automation in the industrial sector. Between 2022 and 2028, there should be a 7% growth in smartphone penetration in Europe. Moreover, penetration will reach a brand-new high of 90% in 2028.

A few factors that are projected to limit market growth include the widespread use of open-source PCB design tools, Increasing labor and raw material costs, severe semiconductor scarcity, and a broken semiconductor supply chain.

By 2035, the market for industrial automation control segment is expected to have generated the second-highest revenue of around USD 1300 million by rising at a considerable CAGR of more than 11% over the forecast period. Additionally, the segment generated nearly USD 300 Million in revenue in 2022. There are a few aspects that are anticipated to fuel the segment's expansion, including the higher deployment of robots for automating the industry.

On the basis of region, the US and Europe printed circuit board (PCB) design market is analyzed by the markets of the United States, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, NORDIC, and the Rest of Europe. The market in United States collected the significant revenue in 2022.

By the end of 2035, it is estimated to garner a highest revenue, by growing at the CAGR of over 10% over the forecast period. The increase in the number of PCB designers and the greater number of robots deployed in various sectors to address the manpower shortage in the region are expected to drive this market expansion.

Segmentation, 2022-2035

Component

Solution, Market Value (USD Million), CAGR Y-o-Y Growth Trend, 2022-2035F

Services, Market Value (USD Million), CAGR Y-o-Y Growth Trend, 2022-2035F

Type

PCB Layout, Market Value (USD Million), CAGR Y-o-Y Growth Trend, 2022-2035F

Schematic Capture, Market Value (USD Million), CAGR Y-o-Y Growth Trend, 2022-2035F

Deployment Mode

On-premises, Market Value (USD Million), CAGR Y-o-Y Growth Trend, 2022-2035F

Cloud, Market Value (USD Million), CAGR Y-o-Y Growth Trend, 2022-2035F

Organization Size

Large Enterprises, Market Value (USD Million), CAGR Y-o-Y Growth Trend, 2022-2035F

Small and Medium Enterprises, Market Value (USD Million), CAGR Y-o-Y Growth Trend, 2022-2035F

Industry Vertical

Industrial Automation Control, Market Value (USD Million), CAGR Y-o-Y Growth Trend, 2022-2035F

Consumer Electronics, Market Value (USD Million), CAGR Y-o-Y Growth Trend, 2022-2035F

Aerospace Defense, Market Value (USD Million), CAGR Y-o-Y Growth Trend, 2022-2035F

IT Telecommunication, Market Value (USD Million), CAGR Y-o-Y Growth Trend, 2022-2035F

Healthcare, Market Value (USD Million), CAGR Y-o-Y Growth Trend, 2022-2035F

Others, Market Value (USD Million), CAGR Y-o-Y Growth Trend, 2022-2035F

Some of the prominent industry leaders in the US and Europe printed circuit board (PCB) design market that are

Dassault Systemes

Novarm Limited

Altium Limited

Synopsys Inc.

WestDev Ltd.

ANSYS Inc.

ZUKEN Inc.

Siemens AG

Cadence Design Systems Inc.

Autodesk Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. An Outline of the Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Design Market

2. Assumptions and Abbreviations

3. Research Methodology Approach

4. Summary of the Report for Key Decision Makers

5. Forces of Market Constituents

6. Key Market Opportunities for Business Growth

7. Major Roadblocks for the Market Growth

8. Decarbonization Strategy and Carbon Credit Benefit for Market Players

9. Government Regulation: How Would They Aid Business?

10. Industry Risk Analysis

11. Global Economic Outlook: Challenges for Global Recovery and its Impact on US and Europe Printed Circuit Board

12. (PCB) Design Software Market

13. Industry Pricing Benchmarking Analysis

14. Regional Demand Analysis

15. Industry Value Chain Analysis

16. Analysis on the Recent Advancements in Printed Circuit Board (PCB)

17. Industry Vertical Analysis

18. Competitive Positioning: Strategies to differentiate a company from its competitors

19. Competitive Model: A Detailed Inside View for Investors

20. US and Europe Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Design Software Market Outlook Projections, Opportunity

21. Assessment, 2022 to 2035

