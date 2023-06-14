DJ Upland and Nowhere Unite to Forge a New Era of Digital Community Interactions for the Metaverse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PALO ALTO, Calif., June 14, 2023 - Today, Upland, the leading web3 Metaverse SuperApp, announced a landmark partnership with Nowhere, a virtual gathering platform with a mission to revolutionize socialization and deepen human connection. Together, they are bringing to life the immersive concept of 'Cafes.' This marks a significant step in Upland's mission to become the largest home and hub of the metaverse powering a dynamic digital open economy. Upland is renowned for its engaging metaverse, where players, creators, developers, and brands create games, goods and experiences, monetize assets, and provide utility and fun to other players. Now, NOWHERE adds long awaited immersive spaces for players to mingle and socialize with spatial audio, perform and present with screen share or live stream, easily upload content to display, play games, and show off their 3D avatars all without leaving Upland. With this integration, players get an entirely new avenue to engage and monetize within the platform - Metaventure Cafes. These Cafes are location-based social spaces. "Cafes are an exciting milestone in our vision to empower communities to easily socialize and share experiences with each other in Upland," says Upland Co-Founder and Co-CEO Idan Zuckerman. "With this innovation, we are solidifying our position as a metaverse leader by deepening the opportunities that our communities and brand partners have to offer full 3D immersion, and Cafes are just the beginning. " Unique to Upland, Cafes are built on properties geo-located to the real-world Upland map. From these digitally constructed spaces, community members can enjoy a view of their local in-game streets, neighborhoods, and cities, including structures, map assets, structural ornaments, and cars. Upland's community members enter Cafes with their avatar dressed in digital wearables, which are designed for self-expression from the extensive wearable library, which includes designs from various Upland brand partners. "We're thrilled to bring our technology to Upland. It marks a milestone for the metaverse - you're hanging out with people from all over the world inside an immersive cafe looking out on a player generated virtual city mapped to the real world," says NOWHERE Co-Founder and CEO Jon Morris. "We hope this will strengthen the community and look forward to the exciting opportunities which grow from this partnership." Leveraging NOWHERE's cutting-edge 3D technology, players will soon be able to build, customize, and operate their own Metaventures on a global scale. By combining the most active and engaging virtual real estate game of Upland with NOWHERE's visually stunning and easy to use virtual world platform, Upland + NOWHERE are poised to become the most active web3 metaverse on the planet. The rise of the metaverse is reshaping how we interact and experience the digital world. This partnership between Upland and Nowhere is a testament to the transformative power of immersive 3D experiences, and the team is thrilled to invite all Uplanders to experience its latest 'Cafe' feature on its iOS and Android mobile apps and on the web.. About Upland Upland is an open web3 platform and Metaverse Super App on a mission to build the largest and most dynamic open metaverse economy. The platform foundation, identified as both "hub" and "home", is built on virtual real estate property trading, mapped to the real world. As a Super App, the future of Upland centralizes shared experiences, games, entrepreneurial opportunities, and immersive social environments in one place to empower communities to expand their footprint and elevate their digital life. With a global community of over 3M registered accounts, Upland is building the largest and most dynamic maker-community through a strong entrepreneur economy that allows players, creators, developers, and brands to manufacture goods and experiences, monetize assets, and provide utility and fun to other players. Headquartered in Silicon Valley with hubs in Las Vegas, Ukraine, and Brazil, Upland was named among Fast Company's "Next Big Things in Tech" in 2021 and one of "22 San Francisco Startups To Watch in 2022" by Built In SF. Upland is committed to becoming carbon negative and is a proud partner of Carbonfuture. For more information about our sustainability commitment visit https://www.upland.me/sustainability. Upland is available on iOS, Android and the Web, and can be played from anywhere in the world. Contact: Lindsay Anne Aamodt lindsay.a@upland.me About Nowhere NOWHERE is a virtual gathering platform with a mission to revolutionize socializing and deepen human connection. By combining the presence of video chat, the play of gaming, and the connective power of social media, NOWHERE removes the limit of physical location, unlocking possibilities for global connections. No download. No headset. Just a few clicks on a computer or phone to drop into a breathtaking 3d space and easily meet and mingle with others. Players can customize their own free space, adding images, audio or video throughout or using AI to generate a world. Meet face to face in video chat for endless new possibilities to deepen friendships, fandom, and work. The future of online gathering is now here, try NOWHERE today.

