Mittwoch, 14.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Gelegenheit? Was Sie schon immer über Nugen Medical wissen wollten…
WKN: A2AUD3 | ISIN: GB00BD3VFW73 | Ticker-Symbol: 2CV
Frankfurt
14.06.23
09:08 Uhr
2,380 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
CONVATEC GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CONVATEC GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,3802,44016:51
2,4002,42015:03
Dow Jones News
14.06.2023 | 15:28
179 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Convatec Group PLC: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Convatec Group PLC: Holding(s) in Company

Convatec Group PLC (CTEC) Convatec Group PLC: Holding(s) in Company 14-Jun-2023 / 13:55 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BD3VFW73

Issuer Name

CONVATEC GROUP PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Black Creek Investment Management Inc.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Toronto

Country of registered office (if applicable)

Canada

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

08-Jun-2023

6. Date on which Issuer notified

12-Jun-2023

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 

% 
.          % of voting rights   of voting rights through  Total of both in % (8.A Total number of voting 
           attached to shares   financial instruments   + 8.B)         rights held in issuer 
           (total of 8.A)     (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 
 
 
Resulting situation 
on the date on which 5.003561        0.000000          5.003561        102352324 
threshold was 
crossed or reached 
Position of previous 
notification (if 
applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if  Number of direct voting rights Number of indirect voting    % of direct voting rights    % of indirect voting rights 
possible)              (DTR5.1)            rights (DTR5.2.1)        (DTR5.1)            (DTR5.2.1) 
 
 
                  7777799             94574525            0.380223            4.623338 
GB00BD3VFW73 
 
 
                Sub 102352324                            5.003561% 
Total 8.A

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Number of voting rights that 
Type of financial instrument  Expiration date         Exercise/conversion period   may be acquired if the     % of voting rights 
                                                instrument is exercised/ 
                                                converted 
 
 
 
 
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial instrument  Expiration date         Exercise/conversion period   Physical or cash settlement   Number of voting rights     % of voting rights 
 
 
 
 
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer. 

% of voting rights through 
                                                financial instruments if it   Total of both if it equals or 
Ultimate controlling person   Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals equals or is higher than the  is higher than the notifiable 
                                or is higher than the      notifiable threshold      threshold 
                                notifiable threshold

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

The notifier is an investment management company. The shares are beneficially owned by 23 separate funds and clients which the notifier advises regarding their investment portfolios. Shares held directly are by funds for which the notifier also acts as investment fund manager. None of the funds or clients by itself hold more than 3%. The funds and clients give a proxy to the notifier who can exercise the voting rights for the shares in its own discretion for as long as the shares are held, with no expiry date.

12. Date of Completion

12-Jun-2023

13. Place Of Completion

Toronto, Ontario, Canada

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BD3VFW73 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:     CTEC 
LEI Code:   213800LS272L4FIDOH92 
Sequence No.: 250961 
EQS News ID:  1657233 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1657233&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 14, 2023 08:55 ET (12:55 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.