

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's residential property price index increased at the slowest pace in just over two years, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.



Residential property prices climbed 3.6 percent year-on-year in April, following a 4.0 percent gain in March. Prices have been rising since November 2020.



Further, the latest rate of growth was the slowest since March 2021, when prices had risen 3.5 percent.



In the capital region, Dublin, residential property prices grew 1.0 percent annually in April. House prices alone showed an increase of 1.1 percent, and those of apartments rose 0.9 percent.



Except for Dublin, residential property prices in Ireland were 5.9 percent higher in April than a year ago.



