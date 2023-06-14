IKIN Inc.: RYZ SDK from IKIN Empowers Developers to Explore New Dimensions in Holographic Applications

Unity-enabled holographic development tools facilitate greenfield development and holographic transformations of existing applications

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2023 / IKIN, a leading provider of visual technology solutions for businesses and consumers, announced the release of its software development kit (SDK) that provides applications, services, and game creators with robust holographic design capabilities. Developers utilizing IKIN's SDK can create holographic and volumetric content for display on the RYZ mobile holographic display, while also enabling existing programs and apps to be ported over to a holographic environment.

"Our team has worked hard to create a developer-centric SDK that incorporates hologram design features, tools, and solutions that allow innovators to quickly enter the world of immersive design for holographic displays," said Taylor Scott, IKIN chief technology officer. "The breadth of possibilities for applying holographic capabilities is immense-with new opportunities revealing themselves every day. The SDK empowers creators to explore volumetric dimensions and build new experiences for users across a wide range of use cases and markets."

The IKIN SDK includes development tools and templates, supports drag-and-drop libraries, and is supported by a highly skilled IKIN engineering team that is experienced in building content and apps for IKIN's RYZ and ARC holographic displays. Developers can implement functions that will place their programs at the forefront of innovation through AI-enabled head tracking and true volumetric perception that allows users to naturally engage and interact with content without headsets or other constricting devices commonly used in AR/VR/XR applications. IKIN's innovative holographic solutions are ideally suited for consumer and enterprise applications. Its patented technology works in ambient light, and does not require glasses or goggles, delivering an immersive experience to users.

"Our Hardware and SDK were created by engineers with immersive experiences in mind," said Blake Fox, IKIN vice president of engineering. "The hardware enables a new medium for applications. The SDK, combined with Unity and other advanced technologies, simplifies the integration of applications into this new medium as well as interaction within the holographic space. This simplification removes the usual software development headaches, allowing developers to focus on the most important aspects; building truly immersive, engaging, and interactive content."

Developers can request information at https://ikininc.com/developers/. IKIN is offering developers early access to RYZ devices and the SDK through its pre-order campaign.

To learn more about IKIN and its holographic technology, please visit https://ikininc.com/.

About IKIN, Inc.

IKIN is an innovator of visual technology that enables customers and partners to offer high-resolution 3D volumetric imaging to businesses and consumers. The company has patented technology that enables solid state holograms to exist in ambient light. IKIN offers its development tools to Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) and developers looking to utilize holographic displays as a differentiator for vertical market applications. More information on the company's ARC large-format holographic display and its RYZ Accessory are available on IKIN's website.

