AI Writing Assistant Software Market to Surpass USD 1550.20 Million By 2031| Growth Market Reports

PUNE, India, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports, titled, "AI Writing Assistant Software Market Segments - By Types (On-premise and Cloud-based), By End-users (Individual, Commercial, Others), and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2031", the market size was USD 469.24 million in 2022 and is expected to surpass USD 1550.20 million expanding at a CAGR of 14.2% by the end of 2031. High demand for AI technology in writing is anticipated to propel the market in the coming years.

Key Market Players Profiled in the Report

Grammarly Inc

Ginger Software

Textio

AI Writer

Frase, Inc

Jasper.ai

Anyword (Keywee Inc.)

ProWritingAid (Orpheus Technology)

Semrush

Pepper Content Pvt. Ltd

The report covers comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments, which include types, end-users, and competitor analysis.

This report also includes a complete analysis of industry players and covers their latest developments, product portfolio, pricing, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Moreover, it provides crucial strategies that are helping market players to expand their market share.

Segment Highlights:

On the basis of region, the global AI writing assistant software market is classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Europe is projected to dominate the global market, due to the growing strategic investment in AI technology in the region.

Key Takeaways from the Study:

AI writing assistant software improves writing skills and uses AI technology's help to perform several tasks. It checks for plagiarism, spelling mistakes, and writing creative content.

AI writing assistance is used in government sectors, educational & training institutions, and publishers and is anticipated to boost the market.

Rising adoption of ai writing assistants in cyber security is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Increasing investments by major players are likely to create lucrative opportunities for market players.

The commercial segment is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the rising adoption of AI writing assistant software by small, medium, and large enterprises.

Read 186 Pages Research Report with Detailed TOC on "AI Writing Assistant Software Market Segments - by Types (On-premise and Cloud-based), By End-users (Individual, Commercial, Others), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast, 2023 - 2031"

Key Segments Covered

Types

On-premise

Cloud-based

End-users

Individual

Commercial

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

