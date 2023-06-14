DJ Britvic plc TR-1 Notification of Major Holdings

Britvic plc (BVIC ) Britvic plc TR-1 Notification of Major Holdings 14-Jun-2023 / 14:36 GMT/BST

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00B0N8QD54

Issuer Name

BRITVIC PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

Other

Comments

Decrease in holding following client instruction to elect for decision making on voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

BlackRock, Inc.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Wilmington

Country of registered office (if applicable)

USA

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

12-Jun-2023

6. Date on which Issuer notified

13-Jun-2023

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both Total number of . attached to shares financial instruments (total of in % (8.A + voting rights held (total of 8.A) 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 8.B) in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed Below 5% Below 5% Below 5% Below 5% or reached Position of previous 5.380000 0.260000 5.640000 notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting % of indirect voting code(if possible) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00B0N8QD54 Below 5% Below 5% Sub Total 8.A Below 5% Below 5%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the % of voting instrument date conversion period instrument is exercised/converted rights American Depository Below 5% Below 5% Receipt Securities Lending Below 5% Below 5% Sub Total 8.B1 Below 5% Below 5%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/conversion Physical or cash Number of voting % of voting instrument date period settlement rights rights Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through Total of both if it controlling Name of controlled equals or is higher than financial instruments if it equals equals or is higher person undertaking the notifiable threshold or is higher than the notifiable than the notifiable threshold threshold BlackRock, BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. (Chain Inc. 1) BlackRock, BlackRock Financial Inc. (Chain Management, Inc. 1) BlackRock, BlackRock Inc. (Chain International 1) Holdings, Inc. BlackRock, BR Jersey Inc. (Chain International 1) Holdings L.P. BlackRock, BlackRock Holdco 3, Inc. (Chain LLC 1) BlackRock, BlackRock Cayman 1 Inc. (Chain LP 1) BlackRock, BlackRock Cayman Inc. (Chain West Bay Finco 1) Limited BlackRock, BlackRock Cayman Inc. (Chain West Bay IV Limited 1) BlackRock, BlackRock Group Inc. (Chain Limited 1) BlackRock, BlackRock Finance Inc. (Chain Europe Limited 1) BlackRock, BlackRock Inc. (Chain Investment 1) Management (UK) Limited BlackRock, BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. (Chain Inc. 2) BlackRock, BlackRock Financial Inc. (Chain Management, Inc. 2) BlackRock, BlackRock Inc. (Chain International 2) Holdings, Inc. BlackRock, BR Jersey Inc. (Chain International 2) Holdings L.P. BlackRock, BlackRock Australia Inc. (Chain Holdco Pty. Ltd. 2) BlackRock, BlackRock Inc. (Chain Investment 2) Management (Australia) Limited BlackRock, BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. (Chain Inc. 3) BlackRock, BlackRock Financial Inc. (Chain Management, Inc. 3) BlackRock, BlackRock Holdco 4, Inc. (Chain LLC 3) BlackRock, BlackRock Holdco 6, Inc. (Chain LLC 3) BlackRock, BlackRock Delaware Inc. (Chain Holdings Inc. 3) BlackRock, BlackRock Inc. (Chain Institutional Trust 3) Company, National Association BlackRock, BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. (Chain Inc. 4) BlackRock, BlackRock Financial Inc. (Chain Management, Inc. 4) BlackRock, BlackRock Holdco 4, Inc. (Chain LLC 4) BlackRock, BlackRock Holdco 6, Inc. (Chain LLC 4) BlackRock, BlackRock Delaware Inc. (Chain Holdings Inc. 4) BlackRock, BlackRock Fund Inc. (Chain Advisors 4) BlackRock, BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. (Chain Inc. 5) BlackRock, BlackRock Financial Inc. (Chain Management, Inc. 5) BlackRock, BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. (Chain Inc. 6) BlackRock, BlackRock Financial Inc. (Chain Management, Inc. 6) BlackRock, BlackRock Inc. (Chain International 6) Holdings, Inc. BlackRock, BR Jersey Inc. (Chain International 6) Holdings L.P. BlackRock, BlackRock Holdco 3, Inc. (Chain LLC 6) BlackRock, BlackRock Cayman 1 Inc. (Chain LP 6) BlackRock, BlackRock Cayman Inc. (Chain West Bay Finco 6) Limited BlackRock, BlackRock Cayman Inc. (Chain West Bay IV Limited 6) BlackRock, BlackRock Group Inc. (Chain Limited 6) BlackRock, BlackRock Finance Inc. (Chain Europe Limited 6) BlackRock, BlackRock Inc. (Chain (Netherlands) B.V. 6) BlackRock, BlackRock Asset Inc. (Chain Management 6) Deutschland AG BlackRock, BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. (Chain Inc. 7) BlackRock, BlackRock Financial Inc. (Chain Management, Inc. 7) BlackRock, BlackRock Inc. (Chain International 7) Holdings, Inc. BlackRock, BR Jersey Inc. (Chain International 7) Holdings L.P. BlackRock, BlackRock Holdco 3, Inc. (Chain LLC 7) BlackRock, BlackRock Canada Inc. (Chain Holdings LP 7) BlackRock, BlackRock Canada Inc. (Chain Holdings ULC 7) BlackRock, BlackRock Asset Inc. (Chain Management Canada 7) Limited BlackRock, BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. (Chain Inc. 8) BlackRock, BlackRock Financial Inc. (Chain Management, Inc. 8) BlackRock, BlackRock Inc. (Chain International 8) Holdings, Inc. BlackRock, BR Jersey Inc. (Chain International 8) Holdings L.P. BlackRock, BlackRock Holdco 3, Inc. (Chain LLC 8) BlackRock, BlackRock Cayman 1 Inc. (Chain LP 8) BlackRock, BlackRock Cayman Inc. (Chain West Bay Finco 8) Limited BlackRock, BlackRock Cayman Inc. (Chain West Bay IV Limited 8) BlackRock, BlackRock Group Inc. (Chain Limited 8) BlackRock, BlackRock Finance Inc. (Chain Europe Limited 8) BlackRock, BlackRock Advisors Inc. (Chain (UK) Limited 8) BlackRock, Inc. (Chain Trident Merger, LLC 9) BlackRock, BlackRock Inc. (Chain Investment 9) Management, LLC BlackRock, Amethyst Inc. (Chain Intermediate, LLC 9) BlackRock, Aperio Holdings, Inc. (Chain LLC 9) BlackRock, Inc. (Chain Aperio Group, LLC 9)

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team Jana Blumenstein 020 7743 3650

12. Date of Completion

13th June 2023

13. Place Of Completion

12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K

