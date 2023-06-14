Anzeige
Mittwoch, 14.06.2023
Gelegenheit? Was Sie schon immer über Nugen Medical wissen wollten…
WKN: A1J7UJ | ISIN: GB00B82YXW83 | Ticker-Symbol: V4S
Frankfurt
14.06.23
16:13 Uhr
4,900 Euro
+0,200
+4,26 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
14.06.2023 | 16:18
128 Leser
Vesuvius Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, June 14

Vesuvius plc

Notification of Transaction of Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19(3) of the Market Abuse Regulation.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name Patrick André
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
Chief Executive Officer
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name
Vesuvius plc
b)LEI
213800ORZ521W585SY02
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentVesuvius plc 10 pence ordinary shares
Identification codeISIN: GB00B82YXW83
b)Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of shares pursuant to dividend reinvestment plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£4.1812,916
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume12,916
- Price£4.18
- Total£53,989
e)Date of the transaction13 June 2023
f)Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Vesuvius plc, 165 Fleet Street, London EC4A 2AE

Registered in England and Wales No. 8217766

LEI: 213800ORZ521W585SY02

www.vesuvius.com

