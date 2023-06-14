FedEx Corporation: FedEx and General Motors Support RMI Research to Accelerate Transportation Electrification

BOULDER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2023 / RMI announces FedEx and General Motors (GM) will each provide catalytic grant funding to drive innovative and equitable transportation infrastructure solutions at scale. Tackling the climate challenge requires speed and equitable implementation. The programs RMI, FedEx, and GM are collaborating on will focus on advancing research into electrification strategies and solution development from electric grid planning to EV charging infrastructure access. This primarily includes identifying EV charging solutions for residents of multi-family housing- streamlining the process to equitably deploy public and household EV charging-and building advanced grid planning tools to empower utilities and grid operators to effectively plan and invest in EV infrastructure.

"In this decisive decade, our efforts to mitigate the effects of climate change and electrify global transportation systems will be critical," said Jon Creyts, RMI's CEO. "To make this a reality, we'll need radical collaboration between the private and public sectors and bold companies like FedEx and GM. Through their leadership and support of RMI, FedEx and GM demonstrate the proactive role corporations can play in accelerating the transition needed to help create a clean, prosperous, and zero-carbon future for all."

As EV adoption continues to grow, there is an urgent need to build out significant grid infrastructure, including production and transmission, to meet the electricity demand from vehicles of all types. It's also critical that charging infrastructure strategies be developed and implemented equitably, to ensure all communities reap the benefits of the energy transition.

However, there is a lack of research to inform the complex and dispersed decisions and investments needed. RMI's deep analysis will help community stakeholders understand where charging deserts exist and predict EV power needs at the census-block level, arming decision makers with the information to quickly, effectively, and confidently upgrade the grid to meet increasing demands and equitably deploy accessible charging infrastructure.

This announcement reflects both companies' commitments to accelerating transportation electrification: FedEx is working towards transforming its entire parcel pickup and delivery fleet to zero-tailpipe emissions vehicles by 2040, as part of its efforts to reach carbon neutral operations by the same year. GM has also committed to making its global operations and products carbon neutral by 2040. In June of 2022, FedEx had received its first 150 electric vehicles (EVs) from GM subsidiary BrightDrop and has since taken delivery of more than 400 units total.

"Fleet electrification is a key pillar of the FedEx roadmap to carbon neutral operations by 2040 and our commitment to deliver a more sustainable future for all," said Mitch Jackson, FedEx Chief Sustainability Officer. "Our strategic investment in RMI's research and their rigorous analysis of charging and grid infrastructure will provide key players in the electrification ecosystem with information needed to support a wide-scale transition to EVs."

"GM envisions a world with zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion and we are committed to equitable climate action as we transition to an all-electric future," says Kristen Siemen, Chief Sustainability Officer of GM. "Our continued support of RMI through GM's Climate Fund aims to accelerate and expand access to EV charging infrastructure, closing equity gaps in the transition to electric vehicles and driving change at the community level."

###

About RMI

RMI is an independent nonprofit founded in 1982 that transforms global energy systems through market-driven solutions to align with a 1.5°C future and secure a clean, prosperous, zero-carbon future for all. We work in the world's most critical geographies and engage businesses, policymakers, communities, and NGOs to identify and scale energy system interventions that will cut greenhouse gas emissions at least 50 percent by 2030. RMI has offices in Basalt and Boulder, Colorado; New York City; Oakland, California; Washington, D.C.; and Beijing.

About FedEx Corp.

FedEx Corp. (NYSE:FDX) provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services. With annual revenue of $93 billion, the company offers integrated business solutions through operating companies competing collectively, operating collaboratively and innovating digitally as one FedEx. Consistently ranked among the world's most admired and trusted employers, FedEx inspires its more than 530,000 employees to remain focused on safety, the highest ethical and professional standards and the needs of their customers and communities. FedEx is committed to connecting people and possibilities around the world responsibly and resourcefully, with a goal to achieve carbon-neutral operations by 2040. To learn more, please visit fedex.com/about.

About General Motors

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which powers everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at https://www.gm.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from FedEx Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: FedEx Corporation

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/fedex-corporation

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: FedEx Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/761261/FedEx-and-General-Motors-Support-RMI-Research-to-Accelerate-Transportation-Electrification