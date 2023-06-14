AEG Supports LGBTQ+ Community at 2023 LA Pride Parade

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2023 / To show support for the LGBTQ+ community, more than 100 employees from AEG's Southern California business divisions including AXS, AEG Presents, Goldenvoice, Dignity Health Sports Park, the LA Kings and the LA Galaxy,joined LA Kings Alumni Daryl Evans, LA Kings mascot Bailey, and LA Galaxy mascot Cozmo to march in the 2023 LA Pride Parade in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, June 11.

Employees met on the corner of Sunset Blvd and Highland Blvd in Hollywood, CA, adorned in AEG Pride themed t-shirts, hats and other creative attire. Along the one-mile parade, route employees carried pride themed flags and banners and handed out Pride flags, pins and hats to spectators.

Adding flair to the festivities, AEG, AEG Presents, LA Kings and LA Galaxy had a co-branded float themed in rainbow colors and disco balls that featured a DJ, dancers and rappers. Float participants were organized by employees from Goldenvoice who oversee its Queer+ initiative which archives, celebrates and empowers the BIPOC LGBTQ+ community.

"We are so proud to be a continued sponsor of the Los Angeles Pride Parade," said Chantel Diaz, DE&I Business Partner at AEG Presents and a member of AEG's Pride Parade planning committee. "We are out here to uplift the voices of the LGBTQ+ community and to celebrate love, equality and representation."

The 2023 LA Pride Icon Grand Marshall was media, actor and activist Margaret Cho who greeted parade watchers from atop the parade's main float. The theme for this year's parade was "All Out With Pride," which served as a reminder to everyone to be the change they would like to see in the world. LA Pride is one of the largest Pride parades in the U.S. and the 2023 event was attended by over 140,000 people.

More than 100 employees from AEG, AXS, AEG Presents, Goldenvoice, Dignity Health Sports Park, the LA Kings and the LA Galaxy marched through Hollywood, CA.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from AEG on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: AEG

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/aeg

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: AEG

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/761262/AEG-Supports-LGBTQ-Community-at-2023-LA-Pride-Parade