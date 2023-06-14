EQS Voting Rights Announcement: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



14.06.2023 / 16:53 CET/CEST

Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Street: Kennedyplatz 1 Postal code: 50569 City: Cologne

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900PTLRE72EMYIJ77

2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights X Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: The Capital Group Companies, Inc.

City of registered office, country: Los Angeles, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

New Perspective Fund

SMALLCAP World Fund, Inc.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 12 Jun 2023

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 15.32 % 0.03 % 15.35 % 86346303 Previous notification 14.43 % 0.93 % 15.35 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0005470405 0 13228239 0 % 15.32 % Total 13228239 15.32 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0 % Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Rights to recall lent shares of Common Stock Physical settlement 25538 0.03 % Total 25538 0.03 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) The Capital Group Companies, Inc. % % % Capital Research and Management Company 15.14 % % 15.17 % - % % % The Capital Group Companies, Inc. % % % Capital Research and Management Company 15.14 % % 15.17 % Capital Group International, Inc. % % % Capital International Limited % % % - % % % The Capital Group Companies, Inc. % % % Capital Research and Management Company 15.14 % % 15.17 % Capital Group International, Inc. % % % Capital International Sarl % % % - % % % The Capital Group Companies, Inc. % % % Capital Research and Management Company 15.14 % % 15.17 % Capital Group International, Inc. % % % Capital International, Inc. % % % - % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:



Date

13 Jun 2023





