Mittwoch, 14.06.2023
Gelegenheit? Was Sie schon immer über Nugen Medical wissen wollten…
WKN: A3CN01 | ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 | Ticker-Symbol: LFPB
Frankfurt
14.06.23
17:20 Uhr
10,060 Euro
-0,060
-0,59 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
Dow Jones News
14.06.2023 | 16:58
185 Leser
Travis Perkins: TR1 Notification of Major Share -2-

DJ Travis Perkins: TR1 Notification of Major Share Interest

Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: TR1 Notification of Major Share Interest 14-Jun-2023 / 15:26 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i 
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares Travis Perkins Plc 
to which voting rights are attachedii: 
                                    ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) 
UK 
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
Other (please specify)iii: 
                                                       X 
Decrease in holding following client instruction to elect for decision making on voting rights. 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv 
Name                                  BlackRock, Inc. 
City and country of registered office (if applicable)          Wilmington, United States 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v 
Name 
City and country of registered office (if applicable) 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:         12/06/2023 
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):              13/06/2023 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
                              % of voting rights 
                  % of voting rights    through financial    Total of both Total number of 
                  attached to shares    instruments       in % (8.A +  voting rights of 
                  (total of 8. A)     (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B  8.B)      issuervii 
                              2) 
 
Resulting situation on the date on Below 5%                     Below 5% 
which threshold was crossed or               Below 5%                Below 5% 
reached 
 
Position of previous notification 
(if                4.710000         0.420000        5.130000 
applicable) 
 
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
Class/type of  Number of voting rightsix            % of voting rights 
shares 
ISIN code (if                                          Indirect 
possible)    Direct         Indirect        Direct 
                                                 (Art 10 of Directive 
         (Art 9 of Directive   (Art 10 of Directive  (Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/  2004/109/EC) 
         2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)  2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) EC) (DTR5.1)          (DTR5.2.1) 
 
 
GB00BK9RKT01               Below 5%                        Below 5% 
 
SUBTOTAL 8. A  Below 5%                    Below 5% 
 
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) 
Type of                         Number of voting rights that may be 
financial    Expiration     Exercise/      acquired if the instrument is      % of voting rights 
instrument    datex       Conversion Periodxi 
                             exercised/converted. 
Securities                        Below 5%                Below 5% 
Lending 
                  SUBTOTAL 8. B 1   Below 5%                Below 5% 
 
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 
(b)) 
Type of    Expiration      Exercise/  Physical or cash 
financial   datex        Conversion           Number of voting rights   % of voting rights 
instrument             Period xi  settlementxii 
CFD                       Cash        Below 5%           Below 5% 
                         SUBTOTAL 8.B.2   Below 5%           Below 5% 
 
 
 
 
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the 
applicable box with an "X") 
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not 
control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii 
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv 
(please add additional rows as necessary) 
       % of voting rights if it equals % of voting rights through financial    Total of both if it equals or 
Namexv    or is higher than the      instruments if it equals or is higher than is higher than the notifiable 
       notifiable threshold      the notifiable threshold          threshold 
BlackRock, 
Inc. (Chain  BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. 
1) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Financial Management, 
Inc. (Chain  Inc. 
1) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock International 
Inc. (Chain  Holdings, Inc. 
1) 
BlackRock,  BR Jersey International 
Inc. (Chain  Holdings L.P. 
1) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco 
Inc. (Chain  Pte. Ltd. 
1) 
BlackRock, 
Inc. (Chain  BlackRock HK Holdco Limited 
1) 
BlackRock, 
Inc. (Chain  BlackRock Lux Finco S.a.r.l. 
1) 
BlackRock, 
Inc. (Chain  BlackRock Japan Holdings GK 
1) 
BlackRock, 
Inc. (Chain  BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. 
1) 
BlackRock, 
Inc. (Chain  Trident Merger, LLC 
2) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Investment 
Inc. (Chain  Management, LLC 
2) 
BlackRock, 
Inc. (Chain  BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. 
3) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Financial Management, 
Inc. (Chain  Inc. 
3) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock International 
Inc. (Chain  Holdings, Inc. 
3) 
BlackRock,  BR Jersey International 
Inc. (Chain  Holdings L.P. 
3) 
BlackRock, 
Inc. (Chain  BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC 
3) 
BlackRock, 
Inc. (Chain  BlackRock Cayman 1 LP 
3) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco 
Inc. (Chain  Limited 
3) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV 
Inc. (Chain  Limited 
3) 
BlackRock, 
Inc. (Chain  BlackRock Group Limited 
3) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Finance Europe 
Inc. (Chain  Limited 
3) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Investment Management 
Inc. (Chain  (UK) Limited 
3) 
BlackRock, 
Inc. (Chain  BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. 
4) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Financial Management, 
Inc. (Chain  Inc. 
4) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock International 
Inc. (Chain  Holdings, Inc. 
4) 
BlackRock,  BR Jersey International 
Inc. (Chain  Holdings L.P. 
4) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. 
Inc. (Chain  Ltd. 
4) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Investment Management 
Inc. (Chain  (Australia) Limited 
4) 
BlackRock, 
Inc. (Chain  BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. 
5) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Financial Management, 
Inc. (Chain  Inc. 
5) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock International 
Inc. (Chain  Holdings, Inc. 
5) 
BlackRock,  BR Jersey International 
Inc. (Chain  Holdings L.P. 
5) 
BlackRock, 
Inc. (Chain  BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC 
5) 
BlackRock, 
Inc. (Chain  BlackRock Cayman 1 LP 
5) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco 
Inc. (Chain  Limited 
5) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV 
Inc. (Chain  Limited 
5) 
BlackRock, 
Inc. (Chain  BlackRock Group Limited 
5) 
BlackRock, 
Inc. (Chain  BlackRock International Limited 
5) 
BlackRock, 
Inc. (Chain  BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. 
6) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Financial Management, 
Inc. (Chain  Inc. 
6) 
BlackRock, 
Inc. (Chain  BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC 
6) 
BlackRock, 
Inc. (Chain  BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC 
6) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Delaware Holdings 
Inc. (Chain  Inc. 
6) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Institutional Trust 
Inc. (Chain  Company, National Association 
6) 
BlackRock, 
Inc. (Chain  BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. 
7) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Financial Management, 
Inc. (Chain  Inc. 
7) 
BlackRock, 
Inc. (Chain  BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC 
7) 
BlackRock, 
Inc. (Chain  BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC 
7) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Delaware Holdings 
Inc. (Chain  Inc. 
7) 
BlackRock, 
Inc. (Chain  BlackRock Fund Advisors 
7) 
BlackRock, 
Inc. (Chain  BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. 
8) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Financial Management, 
Inc. (Chain  Inc. 
8) 
BlackRock, 
Inc. (Chain  BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. 
9) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Financial Management, 
Inc. (Chain  Inc. 
9) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock International 
Inc. (Chain  Holdings, Inc. 
9) 
BlackRock,  BR Jersey International 
Inc. (Chain  Holdings L.P. 
9) 
BlackRock, 
Inc. (Chain  BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC 
9) 
BlackRock, 
Inc. (Chain  BlackRock Cayman 1 LP 
9) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco 
Inc. (Chain  Limited 
9) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV 
Inc. (Chain  Limited 
9) 
BlackRock, 
Inc. (Chain  BlackRock Group Limited 
9) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Finance Europe 
Inc. (Chain  Limited 
9) 
BlackRock, 
Inc. (Chain  BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V. 
9) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Asset Management 
Inc. (Chain  Deutschland AG 
9) 
BlackRock, 
Inc. (Chain  BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. 
10) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Financial Management, 
Inc. (Chain  Inc. 
10) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock International 
Inc. (Chain  Holdings, Inc. 
10)

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 14, 2023 10:26 ET (14:26 GMT)

BlackRock,  BR Jersey International 
Inc. (Chain  Holdings L.P. 
10) 
BlackRock, 
Inc. (Chain  BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC 
10) 
BlackRock, 
Inc. (Chain  BlackRock Canada Holdings LP 
10) 
BlackRock, 
Inc. (Chain  BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC 
10) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Asset Management 
Inc. (Chain  Canada Limited 
10) 
BlackRock, 
Inc. (Chain  BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. 
11) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Financial Management, 
Inc. (Chain  Inc. 
11) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Capital Holdings, 
Inc. (Chain  Inc. 
11) 
BlackRock, 
Inc. (Chain  BlackRock Advisors, LLC 
11) 
BlackRock, 
Inc. (Chain  BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. 
12) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Financial Management, 
Inc. (Chain  Inc. 
12) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock International 
Inc. (Chain  Holdings, Inc. 
12) 
BlackRock,  BR Jersey International 
Inc. (Chain  Holdings L.P. 
12) 
BlackRock, 
Inc. (Chain  BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC 
12) 
BlackRock, 
Inc. (Chain  BlackRock Cayman 1 LP 
12) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco 
Inc. (Chain  Limited 
12) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV 
Inc. (Chain  Limited 
12) 
BlackRock, 
Inc. (Chain  BlackRock Group Limited 
12) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Finance Europe 
Inc. (Chain  Limited 
12) 
BlackRock, 
Inc. (Chain  BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited 
12) 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: 
Name of the proxy holder 
The number and % of voting rights held 
The date until which the voting rights will be held 
 
11. Additional informationxvi 
BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team 
Jana Blumenstein 
020 7743 3650 
 
 
Place of completion 12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K 
Date of completion 13/06/2023

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BK9RKT01 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      TPK 
LEI Code:    2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  250966 
EQS News ID:  1657313 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1657313&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 14, 2023 10:26 ET (14:26 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.