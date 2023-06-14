Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 14, 2023) - Canada Basketball is pleased to announce Wildeboer Dellelce LLP as an Official Sponsor and the Official Legal Services Partner of Canada Basketball under a new multi-year partnership that advances their shared goals and values.

Canada Basketball is a not-for-profit organization representing all basketball interests in Canada and providing leadership, coordination and direction in all facets of the basketball community. Wildeboer Dellelce is one of Canada's premier corporate, securities and business transaction law firms, and this year celebrates its 30th anniversary. Under this partnership, Wildeboer Dellelce has made a financial commitment to Canada Basketball and will act as its legal counsel, providing pro bono legal services to Canada Basketball and select BIPOC-owned businesses within the Canadian basketball community.

"Strategic, purpose-based partnerships like the one we're thrilled to be joined in with Wildeboer Dellelce are important, not only in our role as the national governing body of the sport but also as we continue to look to grow the business and interests of basketball here in Canada," said Michael Bartlett, President & CEO of Canada Basketball.

"We are excited to be an Official Sponsor and the Official Legal Services Partner of Canada Basketball," said Perry Dellelce, Managing Partner of Wildeboer Dellelce. "As basketball continues to be one of the fastest growing sports in Canada, we are honoured to represent our country's governing body and support its programs nationwide."









Canada Basketball Announces Wildeboer Dellelce LLP as Official Sponsor and Official Legal Services Partner



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7075/169924_partnership_with_wd63.jpg

One of the first initiatives under the partnership will be centred around Canada Basketball's GLOBL JAM FESTIVAL, a celebration of basketball, local art and culture held at Yonge-Dundas Square in July. In addition to 3x3 basketball courts, the festival will include a local small vendor market, food trucks, music and more.

In addition, the community vendor market will feature 10 basketball-related vendors, providing them with a marketplace to come together to raise awareness about their brands and market their goods and services to customers. Wildeboer Dellelce will provide pro bono legal services to the businesses within the community vendor market that are owned and operated by members of the BIPOC community and who have applied through Canada Basketball for legal assistance to either launch or grow their businesses.

"Canada Basketball is committed to not only putting the best product on the court but also effecting positive change in the communities in which we all live and work," said Sanjeev Patel, Partner at Wildeboer Dellelce and a member of the firm's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Committee. "This partnership provides Wildeboer Dellelce with a unique opportunity to support Canada's governing body of amateur basketball while at the same time advancing Wildeboer Dellelce's broader DEI initiatives in a fruitful and meaningful way while expanding its reach in our Entertainment, Media and Sports Practice."

About Wildeboer Dellelce LLP

Based in Toronto, Wildeboer Dellelce LLP is one of Canada's premier corporate, securities and business transaction law firms offering clients expertise in the areas of Corporate Finance; Securities; M&A; Corporate Governance; Corporate Commercial; Debt; Asset Management and Investment Funds; Commercial Real Estate; and Tax across all industries including technology and sports; media; and entertainment.

wildlaw.ca

Diana Lawrence

Director of Business Development and Marketing

Wildeboer Dellelce LLP

dlawrence@wildlaw.ca

About Canada Basketball

Canada Basketball is the National Sporting Organization for the sport of Basketball in Canada. Canada Basketball is respected worldwide and is recognized by the International Amateur Basketball Federation (FIBA) and the Government of Canada as the sole governing body of amateur basketball in Canada. Canada Basketball, a not-for-profit organization, represents all basketball interests and provides leadership, coordination and direction in all basketball areas.

GLOBL JAM, the world-class international basketball showcase, returns to Toronto this summer from July 12-16 and will feature women's and men's Under-23 teams from around the world taking to the court at Toronto's Mattamy Athletic Centre and broadcast nationally across Sportsnet platforms. GLOBL JAM tickets are now on sale via Ticketmaster, starting at less than $20 per session for two games. For more information on GLOBL JAM, visit globljam.ca.

basketball.ca

Matthew Walker

Director, Communications & Content

Canada Basketball

mwalker@basketball.ca

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/169924