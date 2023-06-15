Nasdaq Stockholm AB: CORRECTION: BONDS LISTING ON 2023-06-15 (297/23)

Correction refers to the attached file Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 1 bond loan issued by NOBA Bank Group AB (publ)_SEK Tier 2 (Series 202) due Sep 2033 with effect from 2023-06-15. Last day of trading is set to 2033-09-05. The instrument(s) will be listed on STO Corporate Bonds. Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 72 80. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1150115