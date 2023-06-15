Anzeige
Mittwoch, 14.06.2023

GlobeNewswire
14.06.2023 | 16:58
121 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: CORRECTION: BONDS LISTING ON 2023-06-15 (296/23)

Correction refers to the attached file.

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 1 bond loan issued by NOBA Bank
Group AB (publ)_NOK Tier 2 (Series 203) due Sep 2033 with effect from
2023-06-15. Last day of trading is set to 2033-09-05. The instrument will be
listed on STO Corporate Bonds. 


Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 72 80.


