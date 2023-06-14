NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2023 / Volume 18, Issue 1 of Chairside® is now available in print and online at chairsidemagazine.com. This issue tackles important topics across implant, restorative and esthetic dentistry through the scope of technological advances and digital innovation.

Glidewell's Newest Issue of Chairside® Magazine Highlights the Current Digital Revolution

Dr. Patricia Swanson, director of predoctoral prosthodontics at Stony Brook University School of Dental Medicine, recounts in this issue's featured Q&A how the evolution of digital dentistry and the overall digital revolution has changed dental workflows. This shift can be seen in practices as well as dental classrooms.

"Dr. Swanson and her colleagues at Stony Brook University are active participants in the digital revolution," said Chairside Editor-in-Chief Dr. Neil Park. "Her students are gaining hands-on clinical experience with scanning, digital design and milling of monolithic materials."

This issue showcases additional practitioners who illustrate how digital processes have changed their workflow for cases involving everything from guided surgery to in-office milling. Doctors Taylor Manalili and Paresh Patel offer thorough case reports in this issue that focus on digital treatment planning, hybrid workflows and technology. "Advanced procedures like the immediate loading of implants for a fixed full-arch restoration are becoming more predictable with advances in technology," said Dr. Manalili.

Additional topics explored in this issue include migraine prevention therapy, ergonomics, education and retainers. Readers can also earn four continuing education units when completing online quizzes for designated articles.

Chairside magazine can be a valuable resource to countless practices across the country that are looking to expand their digital workflow or implement dental technology into their practice.

