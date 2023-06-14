The Oral Solid Dosage Manufacturing Market is anticipated to grow at a steady pace by 2035, claims Roots Analysis

The processing of complex oral solid dosage, from formulation design to scale-up and manufacturing is fraught with several challenges; as a result, drug developers are increasingly relying on service providers that offer integrated capabilities in this domain

Service providers have introduced the latest upgrades in their portfolio in order to achieve a competitive edge. These upgrades primarily target upstream bottlenecks related to the development and oral solid dosage manufacturing, such as low solubility, poor bioavailability, bitter taste, and high potency. Further, they also aim to streamline the manufacturing of complex formulations, including fixed dose combinations, orally disintegrating tablets, minitablets, flavored chewables, and double-layered tablets.

Key Market Insights

Presently, nearly 570 players offer services for the oral solid dosage manufacturing

Nearly 50% of the service providers are based in the Asia-Pacific region, followed by the players located in Europe (29%). Further, this segment of the industry is dominated by the presence of mid-sized players (51-200 employees), which represent around 40% of the total number of contract manufacturers.

Nearly 15% players claim to act as one-stop shops, offering services, ranging from formulation and process development to analytical testing, scale-up, and oral solid dosage packaging

Most of the service providers (~60%) provide oral solid dosage primary packaging, followed by companies offering early-stage formulation development services. Further, tablets and capsules emerged as the most popular dosage forms, being offered by most of the contract manufacturers.

Over 85 expansion initiatives were undertaken by contract manufacturers during the period 2018-2022

Majority of the projects (48%) were focused on expanding the capabilities related to oral solid dosage manufacturing, including handling highly potent oral solid dosage forms. Additionally, close to 50% of the total number of expansions were undertaken in North America.

Over 50% of the annual, global oral solid dosage manufacturing capacity belongs to very large players with over 10,000 employees

More than 50% of the installed capacity is dedicated to the manufacturing of tablets. In addition, 47% of the overall capacity is installed in Europe, followed by Asia-Pacific (32%).

Nearly 45% of the global outsourced commercial demand is anticipated to be driven by oral solids intended to target oncological indications

The global outsourced clinical demand is largely driven by phase III trials due to high patient enrollment and longer time duration of such trials. Further, our analysis suggests that the demand for outsourcing the oral solid dosage manufacturing in phase II trials is likely to grow at a relatively faster rate.

North America and Europe are anticipated to capture around 85% of the market share, till 2035

In terms of type of finished dosage form, the current market is driven by tablet manufacturing (close to 60%); this trend is unlikely to change in the foreseen future. Further, in terms of type of primary packaging, major share of the service revenues in 2035 is likely to be captured by bottles, followed by blister packaging for oral solids.

Key Questions Answered

What is the global market size of oral solid dosage manufacturing market?

Which are the top players in the oral solid dosage manufacturing market?

How many contract service providers possess capabilities to handle oral solid therapies with highly potent APIs (HPAPIs)?

What are the various initiatives undertaken by big pharma players engaged in the oral solid dosage contract manufacturing market?

What are the key factors driving the oral solid dosage manufacturing market?

What is the likely growth rate of the oral solid dosage manufacturing market?

Which region has the highest market share in the oral solid dosage manufacturing market?

What are the leading market segments in the oral solid dosage manufacturing market?

What are the upcoming trends in the oral solid dosage manufacturing market?

The financial opportunity within the oral solid dosage manufacturing market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Type of Finished Dosage Form

Tablets



Capsules



Granules



Powders



Others

Type of Packaging

Bottles



Blisters



Sachets



Strips



Stick Packs

Scale of Operation

Pre-commercial



Commercial

Company Size

Small



Mid-sized



Large



Very Large

Therapeutic Areas

Oncological Disorders



Cardiovascular Disorders



Metabolic Disorders



Neurological Disorders



Genetic Disorders



Respiratory Disorders



Immunological Disorders



Other Disorders

Key Geographical Regions

North America



Europe



Asia-Pacific



Latin America



Middle East and North Africa

The report includes profiles of key players (listed below) offering oral solid dosage manufacturing; each profile includes a brief overview of the company, along with information on its financial information (if available), service portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

Aenova

Alcami

Almac

Cambrex

Catalent

Hetero Drugs

Ind-Swift

Lonza

Rubicon Research

