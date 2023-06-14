Firstleaf Wins Monumental 3,000th Award; The Wine Company Reaches Notable Milestone in Just 7 Years

NAPA VALLEY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2023 / Firstleaf is pleased to announce that it has achieved its 3,000th wine industry award , reaching this significant milestone in only seven years. Firstleaf wines earned nine awards at the prestigious 2023 Sunset International Wine Competition, including three from its new Fine Wine Collection .

Standout Firstleaf wins from the 2023 Sunset International Wine Competition include:

• Weelderige Velde 2022 100% Chenin Blanc (sur lie) Paarl, South Africa - Fine Wine Collection: Best of Class and Gold Medal, 94 points

• Padrino Viengracia 2021 Tempranillo, Spain - Fine Wine Collection: Gold Medal, 92 points

• Firth & Vale 2021 Shiraz McLaren Vale, Australia - Fine Wine Collection: Gold Medal, 92 points

• Kuier 2020 Shiraz Western Cape, South Africa: Gold Medal, 92 points

Sunset is the leading media brand of the Western lifestyle. Its International Wine Competition makes its winning wines part of the most influential wine program in the country. And its judges are some of the most experienced wine professionals in the West, including many Master Sommeliers and Masters of Wine.

"As a company, we take immense pride in our remarkable accomplishment of surpassing this 3,000 awards milestone in just seven years," said Firstleaf Founder and CEO, Philip James. "This is a testament to our exceptional wine professionals, who've always ensured that the more than one million customers who've tried Firstleaf have access to the world's best wines."

Based on the 100-point scale most commonly used in competition, wines with 90+ points are judged to be superior or exceptional. Firstleaf boasts 513 wines that are 90+ points, including 10 with a 98-point rating. The brand has also achieved more than 30 Best of Class or Best in Show awards, as well as 33 Platinum awards and a Triple-Gold award.

"Our team is incredibly proud to be recognized for all the work, care and craft that goes into our portfolio of wines," said Firstleaf Chief Wine Officer, Carolin Meier. "Reaching this milestone at the Sunset competition further validates that our expert wine team knows how to deliver a quality wine experience in every bottle."

Some of Firstleaf's most-awarded wines include:

Mannaggia All'Alba 2019 Sangiovese , a finalist for Wine of the Year, after earning 99 points and being declared Best of Class and Best of Italy

, a finalist for Wine of the Year, after earning 99 points and being declared Best of Class and Best of Italy Thistle & Quail 2020 Cabernet Sauvignon from Sonoma County, which earned a 98 point and Best of Class rating and is part of Firstleaf's Fine Wine Collection

from Sonoma County, which earned a 98 point and Best of Class rating and is part of Firstleaf's Fine Wine Collection Le Temps des Récoltes 2020 Bordeaux Blanc, a Firstleaf Fine Wine Collection selection with a 95 point rating that's been awarded Best of France and twice awarded Best of Class

Firstleaf employs patented technology with a 96% accuracy rate to analyze and map its award-winning wine portfolio to each customer's distinct palate via its advanced quiz and ratings system. Through their meticulous curation process, Firstleaf guarantees its members satisfaction with every bottle chosen exclusively for them. The winemaking team travels worldwide in search of exceptional wines that cater to the evolving tastes of their members.

About Firstleaf

Firstleaf is America's most personalized wine company, helping over one million people find wines they're guaranteed to love.

Founded by Philip James, a wine industry veteran and Oxford-educated chemist, Firstleaf brings together patented technology, expert winemakers and a WSET-certified wine concierge team to build a unique Wine Profile for each member. Sampling thousands of wines each year from 12 countries across 5 continents, its winemakers select only the finest bottles, curating each shipment individually. In fact, 98% of the monthly boxes shipped by Firstleaf are unique.

In June 2023, Firstleaf surpassed the 3,000 award mark, with more than 500 bottles scoring 90+ points. It's been recognized by Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2022, named 2021 Wine Company of the Year in the Winemaker Challenge International Wine Competition, and is on Wine Business Monthly's list of Top 50 Largest Wineries.

Firstleaf's deep understanding of winemaking and technology ensures the perfect selection for both beginners and experts: members report a 96% approval rating of the wines chosen especially for them. Also of note: 94% of its customers report that Firstleaf helped them discover wines they love, while 95% are impressed by the variety of wines the company offers. This includes the Fine Wine Collection, Firstleaf's selection of best-in-class wines from around the world.

Industry-leading innovation is seen in the company's 2023 introduction of WinePrint. This unique, Firstleaf-only offering provides an in-depth look into member preferences, including favorite wines, varietals and tasting notes. Data-informed by a customer's wine ratings, WinePrint will be a starring feature on the company's soon-to-be-released app, Firstleaf Pocket Sommelier, empowering members to discover new bottles, share favorites with friends and wine retailers, and order confidently in restaurants.

For more information, please email press@firstleaf.com or visit http://www.firstleaf.com .

