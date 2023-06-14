Skys the Limit: Juneteenth Celebrations in Tulsa: SkysTheLimit.org Empowers Black Entrepreneurs

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2023 / SkysTheLimit.org, a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering underrepresented entrepreneurs, is thrilled to announce its participation in Juneteenth celebrations in Tulsa, OK. As part of the Town Business: Tulsa Juneteenth Weekend, Sky's the Limit will connect those interested in starting a business with resources, mentorship, and funding opportunities.

At the Town Business Juneteenth Panel Discussions: Education + Career Exploration event on June 16, 2023, visitors will have the opportunity to learn more about Sky's the Limit's comprehensive programs and initiatives, equipping entrepreneurs with the tools and knowledge needed to succeed in their respective industries. By providing mentorship from experienced professionals, access to a robust network of industry leaders, and valuable educational resources, the organization empowers entrepreneurs to overcome challenges and build thriving businesses.

"The Juneteenth events in Tulsa are a vibrant celebration of freedom, unity, and cultural heritage. They serve as an important platform for raising awareness about the challenges faced by African Americans throughout history and in the present day. Sky's the Limit is dedicated to fostering entrepreneurship and economic empowerment and committed to creating equitable opportunities and driving positive change within the Black community," said Laura Plato, Chief Operating Officer at Sky's the Limit.

Diverse entrepreneurship plays a vital role in driving innovation, economic growth, and social progress. By supporting underrepresented entrepreneurs, Sky's the Limit aims to dismantle systemic barriers and create a more inclusive business landscape that reflects the rich diversity of talent and ideas within society. Founded with a vision of creating equal opportunities for all, Sky's the Limit strives to bridge the gap in access to resources, mentorship, and funding that often hinders aspiring entrepreneurs from reaching their full potential.

With a deep commitment to community engagement, Sky's the Limit actively collaborates with local partners, organizations, and events by offering opportunities for traditionally marginalized entrepreneurs - typically those who identify as LGBTQIA+, BIPOC, women, veterans, disabled people, and people from low-income backgrounds - to connect with mentors to come together to foster, grow, and shape modern and future enterprise.

Join Sky's the Limit for the Town Business Juneteenth Panel Discussions: Education + Career Exploration event on June 16, 2023 at 11:00 am CT, at the Big 10 Ballroom located at 1624 E Apache St. Sign up here.

Be part of unlocking the potential of underrepresented entrepreneurs and building a more equitable and prosperous future for all. For more information about how to get your company involved in mentoring, please visit skysthelimit.org/partnerships.

About SkysTheLimit.org: SkysTheLimit.org is a digital platform that connects young, historically excluded entrepreneurs with one-on-one support from experienced business advisors and mentors, entrepreneurship training, and community-voted startup grants. SkysTheLimit.org is a 501(c)3 nonprofit.

